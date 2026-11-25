The City of Bloomington is dropping its lawsuit over conditions at Crawford Apartments after more than a year of litigation . A Monroe County judge dismissed the case Monday .

Under the deal, Crawford’s managers will no longer have to reimburse the city for its investments in the troubled housing project, and the property will have its rental permit released. But they agreed to some significant concessions.

Bloomington filed a notice of agreement on Nov. 9 with Beacon, Inc. (a nonprofit responsible for providing services to Crawford’s low-income residents) and property manager Continental Management, according to court documents .

Read more: City issues notice of default to Crawford Apartments, citing code violations

In an October memorandum of understanding shared with Indiana Public Media by the city legal department, Continental agreed to quarterly inspections by the city and promised round-the-clock surveillance or staffing at the apartment complex, which has been plagued by bed bugs, broken smoke detectors and holes in walls and ceilings , among other issues that rendered around 36 percent of its units uninhabitable .

Beacon said it would provide Continental evidence of weekly in-home case management and reports on its services, including about residents who refuse to participate.

Perhaps most significant, a second memorandum between Beacon and Continental (also shared by city legal) gives the property manager more control over who lives at the apartments, making it easier to revoke housing for tenants who don’t participate in Beacon’s programs or comply with rules.

Assistant city attorney Taylor Brown explained that Crawford’s mission to provide housing for at-risk residents has not changed; the agreement is to make sure “that everyone is communicating” and “that the residents who are ready for it are successful.”

He added that the city does not anticipate “100 percent spick and span compliance” from Crawford because of the nature of the project, and its focus is mainly on safety.

Beacon will also no longer be responsible for residents’ rent under the new agreement, which will instead be subsidized by project based vouchers from the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority, according to Brown.

Beacon director Forrest Gilmore said he was unable to comment and Continental did not respond to a request for comment. City representatives were out of office.