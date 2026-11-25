IU's postseason fate is in limbo going into this weekend's games, but when the Hoosiers face Purdue at 7 p.m. Saturday, they will at least know if the Big Ten Championship is a possibility based on the results of other games.

And a Big Ten Championship game might be IU's only route to the College Football Playoff.

The CFP selection committee dropped the Hoosiers six spots to No. 14 this week after last week's loss at Washington.

"Indiana has had that series of six consecutive one-score games, three out of the last four have been in overtime," selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek said. "They've found ways to win those games, and kudos to them for doing so, but this weekend in Washington it caught up with them."

The defending national champions are 9-2 going into Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium. IU is a three-touchdown favorite against its biggest rival.

It is the 128th game between IU and Purdue and the 101st since the Old Oaken Bucket became the prize.

The Hoosiers have defeated the Boilermakers by a combined score of 122-3 the past two years under coach Curt Cignetti.

Purdue has a 3-8 record.

IU linebacker Isaiah Jones is among the players teaching some history to his teammates this week.

"Some of these guys, they might not be from Indiana, they might not understand what the Bucket Game is, what that means to us and what it means to the alumni," Jones said. "It’s our responsibly to pass down the tradition, to pass down what this week means. It’s a rivalry."

Said offensive lineman Carter Smith: "I looked it up today, last year was the 100th game of the Bucket. Right now, I’m 2-2 against Purdue and I’d like to cap it off with a win against them."

Smith said he has emphasized to his teammates that "this is Hate Week, man. So, whoever is across from you this week is your competition, they’re wearing black and gold and you need to beat the crap out of them."