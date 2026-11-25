Indiana’s 2028 gubernatorial primary might be 18 months away, but Republican Gov. Mike Braun and Attorney General Todd Rokita are already trading jabs over a potential rematch.

Braun on Monday declared “game on” at the prospect of a primary challenge from Rokita. The attorney general fired back Tuesday, though, saying governing Indiana is “not a game” — and declining to rule out a run against his GOP counterpart.

The exchanges came during back-to-back Statehouse news conferences focused on storm recovery and just days after Braun launched his reelection bid.

“A wise man told me once, ‘Never say what you’ll never do.’ So, it’s not going to be a no. It’s not going to be a never. It’s not going to be anything like that,” Rokita said when asked if he was considering challenging Braun. “My plan is to be — and do the job of — attorney general. That’s what the people elected me to do.”

Both Republicans emphasized that they continue to work together despite their public disagreements. Rokita noted that he and Braun had spoken just before Tuesday’s news conference.

Rokita presses governor over Charlie Kirk posts after no Indiana educator licenses revoked

“I consider the governor a partner. I want he, and especially his team, to be better,” Rokita said.

Braun shared a similar sentiment Monday: “We share almost all the same principles, different styles, and all I can tell you is I embrace competition.”

The governor pointed to his experience in previous statewide campaigns and said applying for the governor’s job was harder than doing it.

“Nobody will outwork me,” Braun said.

Rokita didn’t see it that way, however.

“To the extent the game is on, I would say this is not a game. This is about the state of Indiana,” the attorney general said. ““It’s anything but easy to govern, and I think that speaks volumes to the mindset of where that administration is at, and I don’t want it to be.”

“Governing should be challenging. Governing should be hard,” Rokita continued. “These agencies, I represent them in court. This government deserves full attention. It deserves a lot of proactivity.”

It’s not the first time the two have been at odds.

Rokita has most recently publicly criticized the administration’s handling of Indiana educators who made controversial social media posts following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

No Indiana educator licenses have been revoked in connection with those posts. Braun has repeatedly pointed to the state education department’s internal review process and First Amendment considerations.

Rokita reiterated Tuesday that the educators’ licenses should be subject to formal review. He said his office spent two months working with the Braun administration under the impression that it would be allowed to investigate the cases itself, only for that effort to go nowhere.

“When we have other disagreements, I will also be speaking out again,” Rokita said.

Quotation

To the extent the game is on, I would say this is not a game. This is about the state of Indiana.

– Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

The attorney general outlined several other disagreements Tuesday.

Rokita said his office’s ongoing IEDC investigation is focused primarily on allegations that companies that donated to the corporation’s foundation subsequently benefited from grants or other transactions. He did not have a timeline for its completion.

The attorney general additionally accused Braun’s administration of ignoring his offer to investigate NIPSCO’s response to summer storms and questioned the progress of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s own probe into the utility’s storm preparedness and prolonged power outages.

Braun and Rokita have met in the campaign arena before when Braun defeated him in a bid for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Rokita said he made a promise to himself and his family when he returned to the Statehouse in 2021 that he wouldn’t hold back.

“I am going to put forward thoughts, ideas, call out behavior,” he said. “I promised myself that I wouldn’t leave anything unsaid when I look back at this time in my life, years from now.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

