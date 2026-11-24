STINESVILLE — From a distance, it appears a one-man police force in a tiny southern Indiana town is helping the federal government find and arrest people suspected of immigration violations.

In exchange for the help, the town of 200 gets money to fund the local department.

A closer look reveals a financially struggling town where a $122,500 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contract could shore up the town’s fledgling police force.

The situation has thrust Stinesville, a tiny community in Monroe County, right into the nationwide debate over immigration enforcement and how it’s being implemented.

The town board voted 2-1 Nov. 10 to reinstate its February 2026 ICE contract, known as a 287(g) agreement, which gives local police the power to act as immigration officers to investigate, arrest and detain people for ICE.

The town had put the contract on hold in recent months because of questions about its legitimacy and whether town board approval and public discourse were required. Stinesville’s 287(g) agreement was initially signed by the marshal alone, without town citizens’ input or knowledge.

The status and future of the agreement remains shaky, despite the recent town council support, because of a lawsuit filed by Monroe County Commissioners.

How Stinesville got here

Shane Pittman is Stinesville's town marshal, the only working member of the police force. A reserve deputy is completing training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and will start field training in a few months, but there’s no money in the budget to pay him yet.

Pittman was the town’s deputy marshal when he signed the ICE contract on behalf of his former boss, who was demoted and has since left. He said the belief was that the town’s effort would be small, likely transporting people between detention sites. In return, they could afford to buy and equip a new police car and pay a second officer.

Pittman, who lives in Johnson County and is a National Guard member, makes $3,000 annually as town marshal to provide police coverage 24 hours a month. That’s about $10.40 an hour. He buys his own gas and drives a 2019 Dodge Durango he arranged for the town to lease for $1 a year.

He said he works about 60 hours a month, not expecting to be paid for the extra time. That’s on top of his full-time job. The town owns one police vehicle — a 2004 Ford Explorer with no title or valid registration.

He joined the force as an unpaid reserve and was surprised how inefficient the department was and how little money was available.

“There basically is no budget for the police department,” he said. “Once I saw how bad things were, I decided I was going to see it through and try to build up the department.”

The ICE money would help.

He said he sees the ICE contract as a gateway to additional funding from a Department of Homeland Security program that pays salaries for small departments that sign ICE agreements.

Pittman said ICE will deploy the funds and personnel where needed, suggesting it’s preferable to have a local officer take someone into custody than a federal agent with no community ties.

“That money is going to go somewhere, and it might as well be here where we know our people and the community.”

Legal battle

Back in September, the Monroe County commissioners passed a resolution requesting transparency, saying the contract should be paused until the town board could vote on it during a public meeting.

“The people of Monroe County are entitled to know when their government is considering the acceptance of federal immigration enforcement authority, what public resources that acceptance will consume, who made the decision, and by what authority it was made,” commissioners said in a news release.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has weighed in, saying no public hearing or town council approval was necessary and demanding that the contract remain in force.

“The Monroe County Board of Commissioners is incorrect when it claims the Stinesville Police Department lacked authority to execute the 287(g) agreement on its own without town board approval,” Rokita wrote in an Oct. 6 letter to the town. He said the contract was “lawfully executed … protected from interference by any other governmental entity.”

He maintains these ICE contracts are valid and necessary. “These agreements bring many benefits to law enforcement, including enhancing law enforcement agencies’ ability to police their communities and opening access to federal funding opportunities,” his six-page letter said.

Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Banks also got involved, sending a letter on Nov. 5 to Stinesville Town Council President Scott McGlocklin and Monroe County Commissioners’ President Julie Thomas outlining his disappointment and insisting the contract be fulfilled.

“Depriving the department of funding to which it is lawfully entitled jeopardizes the safety of Stinesville and its residents,” Banks wrote. “I encourage the council to vote in support of the department’s agreement, and to put the well-being of the American people first.”

Hours before the Nov. 10 town board vote on the contract, the county commissioners filed a lawsuit against Stinesville, the town marshal and Rokita, challenging the ICE contract. They want judicial clarification about local government agreements with federal entities.

It asks that Stinesville’s ICE contract be suspended, again, until a judge rules on the legal process.

“The Monroe County Board of Commissioners is not asking the court to overturn the town’s decision and the lawsuit does not seek relief against ICE or other federal authorities,” a county news release said.

ICE has 287(g) contracts with 45 police agencies in Indiana, so the Monroe County lawsuit could have far-reaching effects.

No initial hearing has been scheduled.

This article first appeared on FPI News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.