The Monroe County Board of Health has appointed Dr. James Laughlin, a retired pediatrician, as the next county health officer.

Health board members said during a meeting last week that there was some urgency to the appointment.

The interim position was held by Dr. Paul Broderick from the Morgan County Health Department. The position ends Jan. 31, 2027, and it is prohibited from hiring, firing, or disciplining staff.

Read more: Health officer resigns before meeting to weigh her ouster

Kevin Moore, interim chairperson and board member, says the interim restrictions put hiring at a standstill.

Moore said the board feels fortunate to come across a candidate like Laughlin.

“Of the people that I've met in my 16 years practicing emergency medicine in Bloomington, I can't think of anyone at this point in their career who could do a better job,” Moore said.

Kay Fields, another board member, said she’s known Laughlin since 1978 and believes his strong reputation and experience could help guide the department through public health challenges like the measles outbreak.