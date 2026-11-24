About 72 million people will travel by car nationwide this Thanksgiving. Nearly 90% of holiday travelers will drive, said Wendy Mehringer, AAA Hoosier’s Chief Growth and Experience Officer. AAA projects 1.9 million Hoosiers will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving.

About six million holiday travelers will be flying and over two million are traveling by other forms of transportation. More than one million Hoosiers will take a road trip, 165,000 will fly and 62,000 will travel by cruises, buses, trains and other modes. Air travel and other modes of travel are both expected to see a slight increase from last year.

Since 2023, the number of travelers had increased, but this year AAA sees a slight decrease from last year. The number of total car travelers is down by one million. Mehringer said this could be due to gas prices.

As of Monday, the price of a gallon of gasoline was 56 cents more, on average, than it was at this time last year, according to an NPR report.

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However, gas prices are decreasing. Currently the national average for a regular gallon of gasoline is $3.63. Throughout this year the average has hovered over $4.

The busiest days on the road are Tuesday and Wednesday, when people leave for their Thanksgiving destination, and Sunday and Monday, when people return home.

“We encourage folks to leave in the morning,” Mehringer said. “It won't be as crowded. We see it every year. Leave in the morning. Don't wait until afternoon time.”

Last year, AAA Hoosiers helped nearly 5,000 people with dead car batteries and flat tires, she said.

“Dead batteries especially tend to pop when you know when it's cold out, and if this is that first kind of cold blast of the year,” Mehringer said. “Again we encourage folks to plan ahead and make sure you have your AAA card in your wallet or downloaded in your digital wallet, and we can be there to help you.”

The top 10 domestic Thanksgiving destinations are Orlando, Fla.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Miami; Anaheim/Los Angeles; New York; Tampa, Fla.; Las Vegas; Detroit; Alanta; and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

The top 10 international Thanksgiving destinations are Budapest, Hungary; Cancun, Mexico; Paris; Barcelona, Spain; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; London; Basel, Switzerland; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Rome; and Munich.