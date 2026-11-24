An Indiana University student delegation took to the conference halls of Antalya, Turkey, this month for the 31st session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP31 for short.

Broadly speaking, the conference was a disaster.

Negotiations, in the United Nations’ own words , “collapsed” without the nations involved reaching a consensus, particularly on whether to even mention fossil fuels as a factor in climate change.

Secretary General António Guterres called the record-length session “deeply disappointing,” and some participants christened it “the worst COP ever.”

But for Alexandra Stellrecht, an IU student delegate, the takeaway was a bit more nuanced.

“It was definitely a high and low experience,” Stellrecht said. “When they dropped fossil fuel being taken out, you could feel like the hush in the room. But then you go to a session where this country is doing something very impressive. Ambitions are still high even against, or withstanding, some of the disappointments.”

Overlapping with a nationwide ground stop for air travel, some IU students arrived in Turkey without their luggage. Then they went into the largest climate conference on record with representatives from nearly every country on earth.

To Jessica O’Reilly, associate professor of international studies and organizer of the delegation, it was a critical teaching experience.

“This meeting in particular, as you said, was a failure geopolitically,” O’Reilly said. “But what it means for our students is, we have a master class in everything related to the climate problem and climate solutions. They get to interact with experts in all sorts of fields from all over the world who are already implementing climate solutions.”

IU has had observer status for COP since 2016, when O’Reilly came to the university.

An environmental anthropologist, she attends these conferences for her own research and to introduce students to the world of international climate policy.

“I couldn't imagine not bringing a student delegation,” O’Reilly said. “Now it's become a formal class at IU called International Climate Governance.”

Undergraduate and graduate students of many disciplines apply for the class, but there’s fierce competition for the 12 or so spots available.

Students are expected to stay for a week and complete at least five interviews (although O’Reilly said most tended toward five per day).

“I was able to talk to national planners from Georgia, from Northern Macedonia, from Grenada, from Papua New Guinea,” Stellrecht said. “There's so many small avenues at COP that even if you're not an expert at Paris Agreements or at international governance law, there's so much research there that I don't want other students who are looking at this opportunity to be daunted.”

As a former McKinney Climate Fellow working with the Indiana city of Lafayette on climate resilience, Stellrecht said it helped her see the work being done in Indiana in a global context.

“Sometimes working in the McKinney, it kind of felt like you were just handed things, or like small communities are just working with what they got, and they don't really feel part of an overarching (effort),” she said. “So you can look down, but it's hard to look up.”

COP31 also took place without a federal delegation from the world’s second largest carbon emitter: the United States. Governors and state officials participated as they have in the past (even former Indiana governor Eric Holcomb flew to Egypt for COP27 ). But IU students participated without the highest levels of their government represented.

“It helps our students build skills for when we enter the Paris Agreement again,” O’Reilly said. “The government needs a workforce in order to staff them.”

With the Trump administration pivoting hard away from renewables and Democratic candidates dropping climate change from their platforms, O’Reilly’s prediction seemed surprisingly optimistic.

“You have to be an optimist in the face of this big global problem,” she said. “If you're going to work on it and going to train students to work on it, there's no other option but to be hopeful that we're going to find a solution.”