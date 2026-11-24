Amy Huffman Oliver grew up in a newspaper newsroom. She learned to use a camera, spent time in the darkroom and watched her father, an editor, work to get the story right.

Those lessons stayed with her. Now, after careers in law, domestic violence advocacy and education, Oliver, 59, is preparing to take office as the new representative for Indiana House District 62.

As a Democrat, Oliver’s win over Republican incumbent Rep. Dave Hall on Nov. 3 marks a significant shift in the district’s political representation. Democrats haven’t controlled the seat since 2010.

The district includes all of Brown County, where Oliver resides, and portions of Monroe and Jackson counties. It was one of 16 seats flipped by Democrats in the midterm election, allowing the party to break Republicans’ supermajority control of the Indiana House.

While the odds were against her, she embraced the opportunity to become a candidate and is glad she did.

“I would really regret it if I had not jumped in,” she said.

Provided photo / Amy Huffman Oliver Amy Huffman Oliver with her father, Stu Huffman, during her childhood.

Long before she considered a career in public service, Oliver’s understanding of the world was shaped by her father’s work as a journalist.

Her father, Stu Huffman, worked his way from paperboy to editor of The Republic in Columbus, Indiana. She spent much of her childhood around the newspaper, watching her father and his reporters work.

After his death in 2012, his family placed the First Amendment on his gravestone.

“To me, growing up in a newspaper life was normal,” Oliver said. “That just symbolizes how I grew up, with the importance of the press, the importance of integrity and journalism, and understanding what's going on in the world.”

She remembers her father's commitment to fairness, even when a story involved someone he knew.

“There was never any compromising of those ideas in that integrity,” she said.

Oliver’s interest in understanding people and the world around her continued into college. She studied English and psychology at Smith College, where a government studies program helped steer her toward law. Journalism, teaching and politics, however, remained possibilities.

At Indiana University, she found a way to pursue both journalism and law.

Provided photo / Amy Huffman Oliver Amy Huffman Oliver poses for a professional headshot in August 2025.

“At IU, I could do both of them,” Oliver said. “So, I got them, worked on the master's in journalism and the law degree at the same time.”

Oliver worked as a prosecutor and later as an advocate for victims of domestic violence, helping survivors navigate the legal system.

Her husband, Jim Oliver, is also an attorney and former prosecutor. He said her focus was never on winning in the courtroom.

“It wasn't about getting convictions or earning numbers or anything like that,” he said. “But it was about what we can do to help this victim, to help this family be free of violence.”

Oliver said people often tell survivors what they should do without understanding their circumstances.

“This is your life. You have to decide. I am going to give you my best advice,” she said. “I'm not ever going to judge you for those decisions because only you know what you're going through and everybody's unique.”

After working in law, Oliver moved into education. She spent five years teaching social studies and world history to middle-school students in Brown County.

“I considered my job in Brown County to expose kids to things they would never have ordinarily encountered,” she said. “A lot of our kids never leave the county. They live there their whole lives. And so their view of life is very narrow.”

Oliver brought students to Bloomington to visit a Tibetan Cultural Center, a synagogue and the Islamic Center of Bloomington.

“I would have a hijab, a Torah and a little yad. And, you know, I'd have all of these things so that they aren't weird anymore. To me, that's the most important part of teaching. It's not just like, ‘Oh, here's a textbook,’” she said.

Daniel Jenkins, Oliver's campaign field director, said her experience as a teacher helped her connect with voters.

Provided photo / Amy Huffman Oliver Campaign volunteers gather at the Brown County campaign headquarters in August 2026 before heading out to knock on doors in support of Amy Huffman Oliver. Pictured from left to right are Denny Kubal, Rick Patrick, Pam Swift, field director Daniel Jenkins (back), Amy Huffman Oliver and Donna Kubal.

“I think the biggest thing that I see in her is her as a teacher,” Jenkins said. “Learning how to talk to kids really prepares you to learn how to talk to voters.”

Jenkins said Oliver wanted to understand every part of the campaign, from volunteer outreach to communications.

Her journalism background continues to shape how she approaches public service. She sees similarities between interviewing people as a reporter and knocking on doors as a candidate, both of which require listening and understanding people's experiences.

“Journalism is all about the people, right? Like you've got to interview people, you've got to find out what their lives are like,” she said.

After receiving their law degrees, the Olivers lived and worked in Marion County before moving to Brown County in 1998, seeking a small town where they could raise their family and become part of the community.

“Between the two of us, we've, I think, been involved in just about every community event or activity in the community,” Jim said.

Watching his wife reach this point in her career has been especially meaningful, Jim said.

“What gets me choked up is the fact that she's getting to live out her dream, which is to make a difference, to fight for issues that she's passionate about,” he said.

From newsroom to courtroom to classroom, Oliver said her career has centered on understanding people and helping them navigate the challenges they face. Now, she intends to bring that approach to the Statehouse, where she took the oath of office on Tuesday.

Her first legislative session begins in January. Oliver said she hopes to bring constituents' experiences into her work at the Statehouse.

“My number one goal in being in office,” she said, “is to be accessible.”

Jack Davis is a student reporter with the Indiana Newsroom, a learning lab designed to give Indiana University students practical experience in community journalism and provide news coverage to areas where reliable local news is limited or nonexistent. It is funded by a grant from the Community Foundation of Bloomington & Monroe County and housed at The Media School in Bloomington.

This article first appeared on FPI News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.