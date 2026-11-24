The recount of a closely contested state Senate race involving one of Indiana’s most powerful Republicans will begin soon, as election workers have less than a month to verify results before the statutory recount deadline.

The Indiana Recount Commission met Monday to appoint a recount director and consolidate petitions filed by Democrats and Republicans to initiate a recount of Senate District 45 — currently held by Republican Senate President Pro Tem Chris Garten.

Preliminary totals show Garten, whom Republicans selected as the Senate’s new leader last week, ahead by 297 votes in his race against Democrat Nick Marshall.

Democrats called for a recount and raised the possibility of seeking a special election amid questions about Election Day voting equipment problems, while Garten filed his own petition for a recount of the race.

The Recount Commission selected Evan Norris, an attorney from Zionsville, to act as recount director during a short procedural meeting Monday.

Norris also oversaw the recount in the Republican primary contest between state Sen. Spencer Deery and Paula Copenhaver that wasn’t completed until three months after the May primary. The Recount Commission’s decision in that race was later overturned by the state Supreme Court.

after the Recount Commission attempted to throw out

Recount work is already underway for the Garten-Marshall race in the southern Indiana district.

Indiana State Police impounded ballots from Clark and Floyd counties last week, with officials set to begin sorting ballots Tuesday during a pre-recount inspection in Clark County.

A similar inspection will be held in Floyd County next Monday, with the formal recount expected to begin the following day.

Norris said all materials will be scanned and recounted, including absentee and Election Day ballots from each precinct and vote center in Clark and Floyd counties.

The recount will also include an inspection of voting machines.

State law sets a Dec. 20 deadline to complete the recount, though the Recount Commission can extend that deadline for good cause.

Norris said the State Board of Accounts is sending 20 to 30 auditors to assist with the recount, so he doesn’t anticipate needing an extension at this time.

Current Republican Secretary of State Diego Morales is, by state law, chair of the three-member Recount Commission, along with Republican member Paul Mullin and Democratic member Michael Claytor. It is up to the commission to approve recount results during a meeting that has not yet been scheduled.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

