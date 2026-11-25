The Clark County Health Department restarted syringe services at its main office in Jeffersonville a few weeks ago and is back to regular hours, after relocating earlier this year to comply with new state requirements.

Indiana lawmakers passed a measure in spring extending state approval of syringe services programs, which provide clean syringes in exchange for used ones to people who inject drugs, along with access to HIV testing and referrals for recovery options.

They also added some stipulations: Clients now have to show ID and they can only get one syringe for every syringe they turn in. Programs giving out needles have to be at least 1,000 feet from buildings such as schools and places of worship, unless they have permission.

That's the part that led the health department to shift to providing the syringes out of a mobile unit, in partnership with homeless outreach Jesus Cares, this summer. The mobile site, on Maple Street, was around a mile away from its main offices.

In late October, the health department got permission from two nearby facilities to operate at its Wall Street office again. They're doing that from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the mobile site on Maple Street.

"Because of these community partners, we're able to get the service back," Dorothy Waterhouse, director of Clark County's program, said.

Waterhouse said she's ecstatic to bring the service back to the health department, where people can also get other services. She said with the mobile unit, the program "was not as productive as it could have been for close to seven months."

Clients could get syringes and HIV, Hepatitis C and STI testing at the mobile unit, but if they needed other care, such as a hepatitis B vaccine or for a nurse to look at an abscess, that wasn't provided.

She said clients could still go to the health department for those and other services, but expecting them to go to two locations wasn't practical.

"Sometimes…we're just happy and they're happy just to get to our facility because they're coming by a bus, they're coming by a bicycle, they're walking, so it's nice to have those other services here, where …we can help a little bit more," Waterhouse said.

Clients can also get a meal or take a shower at the site in partnership with Exit 0.

She said they initially operated at the mobile site three days a week but as participation dwindled, they cut that down to one. She thinks with fewer open hours, some clients may have started using Louisville's syringe services and not come back. Waterhouse said Kentucky doesn't have the same restrictions as Indiana.

"I hope that's the answer," she said. "It's either that or they've gone…back to sharing. So I'm hopeful that they're going to Louisville."

Information from the health department shows visits per month fell to 21 in May, less than 20% of the volume seen in January. As of Monday, the health department had eight visits for November.

Waterhouse hopes to see participation go back up at the Clark County program after people hear it's available at the health department again.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.

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