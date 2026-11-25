The Northern Indiana Public Service Company blames its lackluster response to widespread power outages in northwest Indiana last August on outdated systems and inconsistent regional restoration efforts.

The conclusion came in a new internal review from the investor-owned utility.

The company recorded more than 350,000 outages following an Aug. 11 derecho and subsequent storms, with winds reaching nearly 100 miles per hour in Lake County.

NIPSCO says it restored power to 100,000 customers within the first 48 hours. Those restoration efforts reached about 93% of customers by day 10, according to a letter from NIPSCO President Vince Parisi.

But some customers waited roughly two weeks for their power to be restored, prompting investigations into the company’s response.

Braun demands investigation into NIPSCO after prolonged northwest Indiana outages

NIPSCO submitted findings from an internal review of its storm response to the state Senate Interim Study Committee on Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Tuesday. An independent review is also being conducted by Filsinger Energy Partners.

The internal report found NIPSCO’s local operating areas, or LOAs, acted independently rather than using a coordinated response, further complicated by manual paperwork and inconsistent storm damage assessments which “inhibited the flow of critical information and slowed our response” and strained communication with customers who lost power.

The memo cites the derecho’s “vast” and “unprecedented scale,” exacerbated by staffing gaps for key roles that strained the company’s ability to rotate crews and sustain around-the-clock operations.

The review also found NIPSCO’s decision to report information to the public as quickly as possible resulted in incomplete updates while assessments were still underway in places like Gary and Portage.

“We know excluding certain communities from some updates when assessments were ongoing confused and frustrated customers and community leaders,” Parisi wrote, “and we apologize and will work to do better.”

Rep. Randy Novak, D-Michigan City, said the memo paints a picture of a company “caught flat-footed.”

While the findings confirm many of Novak’s suspicions, he said it doesn’t go far enough to explain possible infrastructure and staffing issues, calling for a “truly independent” investigation into NIPSCO’s response.

“I think this goes way beyond NIPSCO, the company in Merrillville,” Novak said. “This is the pressure to turn a profit and the pressure to do things from higher-ups.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita told reporters Tuesday he offered to investigate the storm response, saying his office could stay impartial.

“The utilities are a very strong special interest at the Statehouse, particularly in the legislature,” he said, “and so we’ll see if we get any headway. But the offer still stands,” he said. “I’m happy to jump in and help the governor investigate NIPSCO, because I think they did the people of northwest Indiana raw, and I think they need to be held accountable.”

Parisi told senators the company is working to establish a coordinated emergency response and upgrade its technology for storm assessments following the internal review.

The utility will expand training, with an emphasis on core incident management teams and damage assessors.

And NIPSCO is working to expand electric storm response roles across the company, strengthen communications with the state’s emergency operations center and review options for union employees to take on more flexible storm response roles, according to the memo.

“The August storms were a stark reminder of the reality that weather patterns are changing and severe storms are becoming more common,” Parisi wrote to the committee. “Like other utilities across the region and the country, we will continue to harden our system so that customers have safe, reliable energy in the face of these growing challenges.”

“Preparing Indiana for the next major storm will require both strengthening our preparedness efforts and a broader, more concerted effort by all of us within the state to ensure our communities are ready.”

NIPSCO AAR Letter Nov 23 2026

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

