Democratic state Comptroller-elect Jessica Bailey has picked one of her campaign advisers as her office chief of staff and named a bipartisan group of transition advisers.

Bailey, who is currently the Porter County clerk, takes office Jan. 1 after defeating Republican Comptroller Elise Nieshalla in this fall’s election.

Bailey announced Tuesday that her transition team will be led by Kaleb Hagen, who was senior adviser and consultant for Bailey’s campaign and will join the comptroller’s office as chief of staff. Hagen is the founder of Valparaiso-based TBH Strategies, a consulting firm for political, business and nonprofit clients.

The comptroller, formerly known as the state auditor, is responsible for accounting, disbursing and reporting how Indiana spends its $26 billion in annual state general fund revenues.

Bailey said in a statement that Nieshalla and her staff had “been very helpful in making sure services for Hoosiers and office operations continue without disruption.”

“I have never seen this office as partisan — all Hoosiers deserve to know their tax dollars are being watched closely and spent wisely,” Bailey said.

Bailey released a list of 14 transition advisers who she said would assist in organizing priorities, planning policy initiatives and reviewing current office operations.

Among those advisers are three Democratic legislators — Reps. Cherrish Pryor and Greg Porter of Indianapolis and Sen. Rodney Pol of Chesterton — and former Republican Sen. Greg Walker of Columbus.

The advisory team also includes Sarah Riordan, a former Indianapolis city controller under Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett; Republican Huntington County Clerk Shelley Septer; and Brian Tabor, a former president of the Indiana Hospital Association.

Bailey will join Secretary of State-elect Beau Bayh as the first Democrats to hold any Statehouse executive branch office since the end of 2016.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

