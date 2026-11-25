Indiana University ranks fourth in the U.S. and first in Indiana for the number of students earning academic credit abroad, according to the Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange released earlier this month.

The rankings are based on the 2024-25 academic year. During that year, nearly 4,000 IU Bloomington students studied abroad, according to an IU press release .

The Open Doors Report ranked the university in these categories:



No. 4 nationally and No. 1 in Indiana for institutions awarding credit for study abroad

No. 2 nationally and No. 1 among public universities for mid-length study abroad

No. 14 nationally for short-term study abroad

No. 17 nationally for long-term study abroad

The report mentions that over 180 destinations were visited by U.S. college students. Of those destinations, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom were the most popular.

Produced by the Institute of International Education, The Open Doors Report is an annual census of international education exchange in the U.S.

The report provides data on U.S. students studying abroad and international students studying at U.S. colleges and universities.