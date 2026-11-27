An 89-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening west of Bloomington, officials say.

Investigators believe the woman drove a sedan into the path of two other vehicles—a Freightliner semi-truck and a Honda Odyssey minivan—near the intersection of State Road 46 and Hunter Valley Road, according to a Thursday press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene about 7:18 p.m.

The woman, identified as Jennie Walcott, was transported by an ambulance to IU Health Bloomington Hospital and later died from her injuries.

The semi’s driver, a 45-year-old Michigan man, and the minivan’s driver, an 18-year-old Bloomington man, are both cooperating with the investigation, the release states.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the release.