PAOLI — Shannon Cangey has been raised from beneath a stage in an evening gown in front of 8,000 people, cut in half by a magician and dressed in costumes from classic Hollywood films.

A typical day for Cangey in Las Vegas, where she lived for 30 years, was performing in up to three shows — two during the day; one at night. Full-body leotards, feather hats and renaissance dresses were her job uniforms.

But three years ago, she traded the Las Vegas Strip for her hometown of Paoli. Her uniform is less glamorous, but her energy remains and now it’s focused on reviving her small southern Indiana town.

An early performer

Cangey grew up in a family of artists and musicians, with her mom, Anita Bradford, as her main motivator to perform.

“My mom was an artist, she was an art teacher at the elementary school here for years and years, and she just always taught me that anything was possible,” Cangey said. “So that’s just how I was able to keep trying.”

Everyone assumed from a young age that Cangey would become a performer.

“It’s funny. It was never discussed, it was just assumed,” said Imojean Dedrick, who has known Cangey since Cangey was 5 years old through her mom.

Provided photo / Shannon Cangey Shannon Cangey dressed for a dance recital when she was a kid. Cangey grew up in Paoli.

When she was young, Cangey would tag along while her mom played piano for High School and community theater productions. Directors put her in the chorus because she knew the songs.

In high school, Cangey performed in her drama club. She traveled for dance classes in Bedford and later in Bloomington.

“Everything was just leading me to bigger things,” Cangey said. “I couldn’t have done what I did because it was that experience of getting to perform so much that gave me dedication.”

Cangey went on to study theater and dance at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, in 1989 until 1993. After auditioning for a show in nearby Branson, she was hired for one her first professional jobs in the performance industry — a magician’s assistant.

During her two-and-a-half years in Branson, she was “cut in half” and helped make things disappear.

She learned about Las Vegas through colleagues who had moved to Branson to retire. In 1994, frustrated with her job with the magician, she left Branson for Sin City after hearing about an upcoming audition.

“He [the magician] got into arguments and things with cast members,” Cangey said. “One day it got so bad that I was just like ‘I’m done with all this craziness’ and I told them that I was leaving.”

Not a showgirl

Cangey did not get the role for the audition that drove her to Vegas, but she stayed and held different jobs and side gigs along the strip.

“When you’re a performer, you end up doing a lot of different things,” Cangey said.

She said her favorite job was Debbie Reynolds’ “That’s Entertainment Live,” a show recreating musical films from the early 20th century. Cangey performed songs, often in costumes from the original movies.

Between shows, Cangey also sang backup for an Elvis impersonator, sang opera, modeled shoes and hair and assisted another magician, among many other roles.

Provided photo / Shannon Cangey Shannon Cangey poses as Guenevere in Camelot in Vegas in 2002. Cangey performed in many places off the Las Vegas strip for 30 years.

She emphasized that she was not a showgirl, who she said were typically chosen for their height, performed topless and did not have typical dance training. Instead, Cangey was a “pony,” a performer who both danced and sang.

She later worked at Nevada Ballet Theatre for 15 years as academy administrator.

Coming home

She returned three years ago, after 30 years in Vegas, to the town in Orange County where she first developed her love for performance.

But it wasn’t the same as when she had left. A big piece of the town was missing. In 1999, when Cangey was 28, her mom died of cancer.

“It was very tough. I always compared it to like losing my arm,” Cangey said. “Like just part of me was gone, you know, and that affected everything in my life.”

She still wonders how her mom would have reacted to her moving back. Her mother appreciated small-town life, but she also liked to think about the wider world.

“I think she’d be surprised, but then when she sees how busy I am here, I think she’d be fine,” Cangey said.

Her 15-year-old son sees the town differently after growing up in Las Vegas.

“He’s a city kid,” Cangey said. “He likes the freedom because if we’re in Vegas, he wouldn’t be able to go out and walk to school or walk to a friend’s house.”

Provided photo / Shannon Cangey Shannon Cangey (bottom left) poses with the cast of Debbie Reynolds’ “That’s Entertainment Live,” working with Rip Taylor. The show recreated musical films from the early 20th century.

Now, at 55 years old, Cangey serves as the director of grants and special projects for Southern Indiana Community Health Care.

“It’s not sitting behind a desk, although it’d be helpful if I could do that more,” Cangey said. “I’m always going to meetings and I’m always going to different events.”

Cangey also serves on the boards of the Paoli Chamber of Commerce, Possibilities in Paoli and Habitat for Humanity. She is also credited with organizing an arts festival and creating two murals on the town square.

“There’s actually a mural in the library that was a huge thing that I did, where I had about 800 people each paint a little picture, and then we put them all together,” Cangey said. “I’m just trying to find creative things to do here.”

She also writes and illustrates children’s books, though she is still waiting for them to be officially published.

When asked what Paoli means to her, Cangey said her first thought was frustration.

“There’s so much potential for this town, and I just want it to happen faster.”

Zoe Reed is a student reporter with the Indiana Newsroom, a learning lab designed to give Indiana University students practical experience in community journalism and provide news coverage to areas where reliable local news is limited or nonexistent. It is funded by a grant from the Community Foundation of Bloomington & Monroe County and housed at The Media School in Bloomington