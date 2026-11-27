Indiana’s unemployment rate stayed flat in October at 3.4%, according to preliminary data. October’s federal unemployment rate was 4.1%.

In Indiana, the unemployment rate hasn’t made any big swings this year. It has stayed between 3.5% and 3.3% throughout the year and remained below the federal rate.

Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development reported the state’s labor force participation rate is about 63.2%. That’s the percentage of Hoosiers over 16 that are either working or actively looking for work. Indiana’s labor force is just over 3.5 million people.

The department also reported the state has about 106,490 open job listings.

Still, the state reports there are over 160,000 potential workers. Those people are unemployed and looking for a job, or not already in the workforce but want a job and can work now.

Trade, transportation and utilities industries saw the most job growth, with 3,400 jobs created. Private educational and health services saw the second highest increase at 3,100 jobs.

The professional and business services, financial activities, and manufacturing industries also saw job increases.