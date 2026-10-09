Bloomington man faces murder charge in deadly shooting

A Bloomington man is in custody and facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man Thursday night.

Police said they arrested Jaymon Trey Gilreath, 23, minutes after receiving reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of North Illinois Street.

Officers said they found the victim near the front door of an apartment with a gunshot wound to his head and transported him to IU Health Bloomington Hospital by ambulance, but he did not survive.

In an emailed statement, Captain Ryan Pedigo wrote that the victim, who he did not name, was sitting on the front porch of a residence with another man when Gilreath approached them on foot.

Gilreath pulled a handgun from his waistline and shot the victim in the head before turning and walking away, the statement said.

According to Pedigo, witnesses told police that Gilreath believed the victim was romantically involved with his ex-girlfriend.

Police soon located Gilreath nearby and arrested him without incident. They transported him to hospital for medical evaluation before taking him to the Monroe County jail where he was remanded to custody for the charge of murder.

It was not immediately clear Friday if Gilreath had retained an attorney.