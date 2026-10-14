Senior living company expands in Bedford

A family-owned Indiana senior living company is expanding its presence in Bedford with the acquisition of a 50-apartment assisted living facility.

1019 Senior Living acquired Sycamore Crossing effective Oct. 1. The company already operates Belle's Place of Bedford, which specializes in memory care.

Co-founder Heather Kesler said adding Sycamore Crossing allows the company to serve Bedford residents with different levels of care.

“When we were made aware of this property, it allowed us the opportunity to expand services into traditional assisted living,” Kesler said.

Her husband and co-founder James Kesler said the two facilities can serve residents at different points in the aging process.

“If someone needs memory care, they can be at our Belle's Place community,” he said. “If they're more independent or need more assisted living services, they're right here at Sycamore Crossing.”

The Keslers founded 1019 five years ago after careers in health care and senior living. The company acquired its first community, Vermillion Place in Anderson, in 2023.

James said the aging baby boomer generation is increasing demand for senior living options. The oldest baby boomers turn 80 this year.

“So when you look at that as in the total, the need for senior living is just going to increase,” he said. “So here in Lawrence County, that need is there.”

Both of the company's Bedford facilities also participate in Indiana's Medicaid waiver program.

The program allows eligible older Hoosiers who need assistance with daily activities to receive services in settings such as assisted living rather than relying solely on institutional nursing care.

James Kesler said that expands the number of residents the facilities can serve regardless of their ability to privately pay.

“It allows someone to choose the choice to live in an assisted living and not have to live in a nursing home,” he said. “You're allowed to live in your own apartment, have the nursing care, but you still stay in a home-like environment.”

1019 says it plans to retain the existing community at Sycamore Crossing while transitioning the facility to its ownership.