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Bloomington City Council passes 2027 budget 6-1

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
The empty Bloomington City Council chambers at City Hall.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Council president Isak Asare said that he hoped that withholding the budget would force a conversation about smarter spending based on demonstrated outcomes.

The Bloomington Common Council approved a $164.9 million operating budget for the next year, slightly higher than 2026.

Bloomington is operating on a deficit budget this year and will receive less revenue in the future because the state has limited local property taxes. The city does have more than $53 million in cash reserves to cover the planned $6 million shortfall for the coming year. The budget proposed by the mayor’s office would have been several million higher.

Most of the budget debate played out over the previous two council meetings, so the conversation Wednesday was limited, especially in proportion to several hours of public comment on a ban for automated license plate readers. By contrast, no members of the public commented on the budget.

Because the usual video by Community Access Television Services was not posted, audio from the five-and-a-half hour meeting was provided to the public by the B Square Bulletin.

Councilmembers passed six amendments last week, limiting spending on parking system improvements, housing development, branding and sanitation by over $6 million.

Council president Isak Asare cast the sole vote against. His proposed $2.5 million cut to general fund spending failed to make it past his colleagues at the previous meeting.

Asare explained later that he hoped that withholding the budget would force a conversation about smarter spending based on demonstrated outcomes.

“For too long, council has just been a rubber stamp on a lot of things that that we do,” he said. “We could have said we're not going to pass this budget unless it really meets a high standard for us.”
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
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