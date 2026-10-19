Federal judge pauses USDA reorganization that includes Indianapolis hub

A federal judge has paused plans to move more U.S. Department of Agriculture operations to Indianapolis.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria issued the order Oct. 13 as part of a lawsuit brought by federal employee unions and other groups continues.

The order prevents USDA from closing or eliminating certain offices and relocating employees or their positions outside their local commuting areas while the case proceeds. That includes the Food and Nutrition Administration, which planned to establish Indianapolis as one of five hubs under its restructuring.

Under the plan, Indianapolis would house implementation and oversight of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. State support and evaluation employees would also work from the Indianapolis hub. USDA had expected new hubs to open by summer 2027.

The department announced its broader reorganization in 2025 with plans to move much of its Washington-area workforce to hubs around the country. USDA said the changes would move employees closer to the people they serve, reduce costs and consolidate administrative functions.

The court dispute focuses on whether USDA can spend congressionally appropriated money to carry out these changes without approval from congressional appropriations committees.

Chhabria found USDA is likely violating congressional restrictions by using appropriated funds.

The judge wrote that USDA has "almost certainly" been reprogramming money for the reorganization despite restrictions. The ruling does not determine whether USDA's restructuring is good policy, and the underlying lawsuit remains unresolved.

The order applies to several other USDA components: Rural Development, the Foreign Agricultural Service and Farm Production and Conservation.

It does not require employees who had already relocated and begun working at new duty stations to move back.

The congressional spending restrictions at issue run through Dec. 11. Chhabria noted Congress could change those restrictions when it considers future USDA funding, potentially allowing the department to move forward with its plans.

USDA declined a WFIU/WTIU News request for comment, citing the pending litigation.

The agency's Food and Nutrition Administration website continues to list Indianapolis as a planned hub and future home of SNAP implementation and oversight.