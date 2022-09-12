Live Ella!

The great jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald was a lot of things: iconic swing vocalist and bandleader, pioneering bebop scat singer, and elegant song interpreter. I've discussed many time on the show before, including a close look at her early work for Decca Records and her later work on Verve Records.

But on this program, I’m going to feature a different aspect of her career: as one of the most renowned live performers in jazz. Fitzgerald’s live sets became the stuff of legend, as she demonstrated high-wire vocal acrobatics, easy-going charm, and incredible musicianship night after night all around the world. Coming up, we’ll sample some of her best live sets from the 1940s through the 1970s, in places like Berlin, London, and the Hollywood Bowl.

Jazz At The Philharmonic

Ella Fitzgerald’s artistry as a performer was evident even in her very first public performance. It’s one of the first things we know about her! In 1934, a 17-year-old Ella Fitzgerald won the affections of the live audience at Harlem’s Apollo Theater as one of the first winners of their famed Amateur Night. This win catapulted her career, first as the singer with Chick Webb’s Orchestra and later as the leader of her own orchestra.

We don’t have any recordings of her as a live performer in the 1930s. It’s not that she wasn’t performing—she performed frequently in New York ballrooms in the 30s and in many New York theaters and night clubs in the 40s—it’s just that no one was really recording live jazz concerts regularly until the 1950s. A few live recordings exist from the 1940s. Rare record collectors may have copies of her live radio broadcasts from places like the New York’s Savoy or Roseland Ballroom, or perhaps her 1948 sessions with her husband at the time Ray Brown and his Trio from the Royal Roost.

But one of the more well-known live performances of her in the 1940s came at the end of the decade from a more revered New York performing venue, Carnegie Hall. It was one of the many Jazz at the Philharmonic concerts, organized and recorded by impresario Norman Granz beginning in the mid 1940s. Granz’s big idea was that listeners around the country would love to hear the best jazz musicians perform live in some of the best concert halls in the country. He was also a huge admirer of Fitzgerald, and made her a staple of these traveling all-star jazz concerts immediately. (He eventually helped organize the majority of her future live performances over the decades—more on that later).

Fitzgerald was featured in many Jazz At The Philharmonic concerts throughout the 1950s. In August 1956, she was part of the JATP concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where she teamed up with Louis Armstrong. This was just a few months before they recorded their album together Ella And Louis (although several years after they had first recorded together for Decca Records.

The Early Live LPs

Without Norman Granz, we probably wouldn’t have this much evidence of Ella Fitzgerald as a live performer over the years. While she did perform live in the 1940s and early 1950s—she was basically inventing modern scat singing alongside the top bebop players live on stage during this time—her label Decca wasn’t encouraging live recordings. In 1953, her contract with her manager ended, and Granz took over as her manager, getting her higher profile and higher paying gigs.

In 1955, her recording contract with Decca ended, and Granz again took over. He signed her to his brand new record label Verve—a label he basically shaped around her—and almost immediately began releasing full-length albums of her live sets, including her live set at the Newport Jazz Festival and at the Opera House in Chicago, both in 1957.

Newly-Released Live Sets

Ella Fitzgerald’s live sets at the Opera House in Chicago and at the Newport Jazz Festival were among her only officially released live recordings in the 1950s. That is until quite recently. Just in the last few years, many of her unreleased live recordings have seen the light of day. Not only are they treasures for any fan of her work, they are also wonderful glimpses into her life and performing style during this very fruitful time for the singer. In 2017, there was the release of the album Ella At Zardi's, a recording of a small jazz set at the Hollywood nightclub Zardi’s in front of a crowd of famous friends. This was in February 1956, just days before she recorded her Cole Porter songbook album at Capitol Studios down the road.

And in June 2022, there was the release of Ella At The Hollywood Bowl. This recording from August 1958 features a live recreation of her recently released album The Irving Berlin Songbook, featuring full orchestrations by Paul Weston. While the recording quality isn't as crystal clear as other of her live sets, it's still a fascinating performance—this kind of live concert, with full orchestration and featuring songs from a recent album, was extremely rare for a jazz performer of this era.

Ella Live in the 1960s

Throughout the 1950s, her reputation as a live performer was growing, but it reached its peak in the 1960s. Part of this came from a landmark album called Ella In Berlin, featuring the singer performing in Berlin’s Deutschlandhalle in February 1960. It was one of her best live sets and the album won several Grammy Awards, including Best Female Vocal Performance. However, ironically, one of the reasons this album became so famous is because on it, Fitzgerald makes a mistake.

In addition to her slate of greatest hits—”Airmail Special,” “How High The Moon,” “Oh, Lady Be Good”—plus her collection of beloved jazz standards —”Summertime,” “The Lady Is A Tramp,” etc.—Ella was known for taking requests and incorporating the latest hits onto her live sets. As a result of these last-minute additions, she occasionally forgot the words. But being a keen improviser, she was able to take these memory lapses in stride, and still transform it into a great performance.

Her most famous version of this phenomenon came at her performance in Berlin. Here, Fitzgerald was performing a song that was likely known to her German audience in Berlin, Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht’s “Mack The Knife.” The song premiered in Berlin in 1928, in its original German, as part of the stage show The Threepenny Opera. By 1960, the song had become famous again, this time in English, thanks to a hit version by pop singer Bobby Darin that rose up the pop charts.

After the success of the album Ella In Berlin, Ella Fitzgerald continued to be in demand as a live performer all around the world. With these live sets often came live concert LPs, including (in the 1960s) recordings of her in Hollywood, Hamburg, Stockholm, and the French Riviera. During these years, for instance, she made several appearances at at the Jazz à Juan festival, an annual jazz fest in the small French Riviera town of Juan-Les-Pins. Several of these sets were recorded, including the 1964 set which was turned into the album Ella at Juan-Les-Pins.

Ella Live on Pablo

Ella Fitzgerald had been on Norman Granz’s label Verve in the 1950s and early 1960s. However Granz sold the label in 1960, and by the end of that decade, Fitzgerald had been dropped by the new owners. She bounced around to a few other labels for a while, creating some somewhat disappointing recordings. However, during this time, she continued to perform live in concert to increasingly enthusiastic audiences.

Granz was still her manager, and as he had been doing for over 15 years at this point, he continued to organize and record her live sets. In 1972, he self-published a recording of Fitzgerald with pianist Tommy Flanagan and Count Basie’s Orchestra from the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. Based on the success of these sales, Granz re-entered the record label business and founded Pablo Records, named after his favorite artist Pablo Picasso. For the next 15 years, Pablo began releasing new and archived live recordings of Fitzgerald from all around the world.

Thanks to Granz’s efforts, these live recordings continued to be released throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and even after Fitzgerald’s death in 1996. Memorable Pablo-released live concerts included sets from Stockholm with Duke Ellington, Ella live in Budapest in 1970, and Ella live at Ronnie Scott's in London in 1974.