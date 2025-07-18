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Afterglow

Something Wonderful: The Mid-Career Musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein

By Richard Roland
Published May 1, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
A still from the 2003 London revival of Oklahoma! filmed for PBS' Great Performances.
A still from the 2003 London revival of Oklahoma! filmed for PBS' Great Performances.

This time out, it’s the second in our three-part retrospective of the songs of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, this time focusing on their mid-career shows on Broadway. Their first three musicals, Oklahoma!, Carousel, and Allegro, established their reputation for introducing the fully-integrated musical in which dialogue, song, and dance were equal partners in driving the plot. The two shows that followed — South Pacific in 1949 and The King and I in 1951 — would reinforce their status as the leading creators of musical theatre, while simultaneously generating a huge amount of pop hits. Hear songs from both musicals as we continue our exploration of the duo’s 16-year collaboration.

Afterglow
Richard Roland
See stories by Richard Roland