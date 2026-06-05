Broadway's Fantastic Forties

The 1940s on Broadway was a decade of artistic innovation, particularly in Musical Theatre.

Extravaganzas, revues, and musicals with thin plots to sew songs together were giving way to musicals that used spoken dialogue, music, and choreography to move plot and character development forward. Many would call this the integrated musical, in which all three art forms — acting, singing, and dancing — were intricately woven as essential elements in the storytelling – this would also be known as The Golden Age of Broadway. This episode we’re celebrating the musicals of the 1940s focusing on the first half of the decade from Pal Joey to On the Town.