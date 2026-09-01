How 'Hundreds of Beavers' Became the Sleeper Hit of 2024 (ft. Ryland Brickson Cole Tews)

Archive: December 3, 2025

Gotta say: lotta beavers in this movie.

Today on Flyover Culture, I sit down with Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, the co-writer and fallen star of one of the biggest indie hits of 2024: HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS. We talk how the movie got made, trudging through snow in a mascot costume and maybe a bit of Oscar campaigning.

Find a screening near you: https://www.hundredsofbeavers.com/

Check out the new Blu-Ray: https://vinegarsyndrome.com/products/...

Beaver Boys for life.