How 'Hundreds of Beavers' Became the Sleeper Hit of 2024 (ft. Ryland Brickson Cole Tews)
Archive: December 3, 2025
Gotta say: lotta beavers in this movie.
Today on Flyover Culture, I sit down with Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, the co-writer and fallen star of one of the biggest indie hits of 2024: HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS. We talk how the movie got made, trudging through snow in a mascot costume and maybe a bit of Oscar campaigning.
Find a screening near you: https://www.hundredsofbeavers.com/
Check out the new Blu-Ray: https://vinegarsyndrome.com/products/...
Beaver Boys for life.