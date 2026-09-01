What Makes a Midwest Princess? On Chappell Roan and Pop

Archive: February 4, 2025

God, what have you done. You've engaged in discourse.

Chappell Roan was the artist to watch in 2024 on a meteoric rise. After winning Best New Artist at the Grammys, that doesn't seem to be stopping.

What I wanted to give you was a list of other artists who fall into Chappell's "Midwest Pop Princess" archetype. What you're getting is 25 minutes on why genre is weird. Enjoy.

Check out The Influencers with Lisa Robbin Young: • What is 'The Influencers?' | Show Announce...

Check out some of the artists Jacqueline Fortier works with on Une Chanson En Histoire (it's in French, so be aware): https://open.spotify.com/show/6ESMgGQ...