Watch Like a Critic (ft. NPR's Eric Deggans)

Archive: November 12, 2024

Streaming blew up the way we watch TV - and how critics do their job.

Today on Flyover Culture, I'm joined for an interview with Eric Deggans, NPR's first full-time TV critic, to talk about the television landscape, how his job has changed in the past few years and how an educated audience is a good audience.

Check out more of Eric's work, plus his book "Race-Baiter," here: https://ericdeggans.com/

Hear him on NPR: https://www.npr.org/people/243254424/...