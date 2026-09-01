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We Go Comic Book Shopping with Daniel Warren Johnson!

Published September 1, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT
Comic Shopping With DWJ

Archive: October 9, 2024

Don't miss our interview with Daniel Warren Johnson in part one:    • Comics Superstar Daniel Warren Johnson Tal...  

When I met up with Daniel in Chicago to chat TRANSFORMERS, THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US, EXTREMITY and so much more, I knew I had to invite him on one of my favorite excursions: spending way too much on comics.

In this part two, Daniel shows me some of his all-time favorites, his current inspirations and what his peers are up to.

Check out Daniel's channel: ‪@DanielWarrenJohnson1‬

Check out Daniel's work: https://www.danielwarrenart.com/

A huge thanks to Challengers Comics and Conversation in Chicago for having us: https://challengerscomics.com/

Find your own local shop here: https://www.comicshoplocator.com/

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