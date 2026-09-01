Why Are Artists Obsessed with Cryptids? (ft. Mike Bass & Monica Gallagher)

Archive: March 4, 2025

Do you think Bigfoot is more of a Gildan or a Comfort Colors guy?

In making these cryptid videos the past few years, one of the best parts has been learning about artists who are just as obsessed with these creatures as the rest of us. On this episode, host Payton Whaley talks with two talented illustrators and writers about why they're so fascinated with the impossible-to-prove.

Check out Mike's work: / wiscomythos https://watkinspublishing.com/book_au...

Check out Monica's work: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/... https://www.eatyourlipstick.com/