When I bought my bulbs this year, I realized that I had chosen predominantly white bloomers.

I love the fragrant ‘Pheasant’s Eye’ and the earlier blooming large white-cupped daffodil ‘Mt Hood.’

I also chose Hyacinth ‘White Pearl’, which forces well, and an heirloom white Allium ‘Cowanii’, which is long lasting in sun or part shade.

I have been planting more white flowers recently because I already have so many different colored flowers that bloom in my yard across the growing seasons.

White annuals work well for me. When the various perennials bloom at different times, the white annuals complement them all. White enhances all colors and shades.

This past summer in areas of my garden where the deer are especially bad, I used a lot of white lantana and white ‘Diamond frost’ euphorbia, which combines well with anything.

And, I am besotted with Proven Winners® Angelonia (deer-proof) hybrids. I used the tall super white Angelface® in my sunny beds with blue and purple salvias. I tucked many of them between the daffodil foliage as it was dying down last spring. I used the short Angelonias as edging wherever I could find room for them. They made all of their neighbors look brighter.

Note: Angelonia hybrids developed by PROVEN WINNERS like full sun. The tall ones grow 30-40 inches, (such as the variety ‘Angelface’), and are not troubled by deer in my garden.