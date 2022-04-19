Out of the Depths I Cried to Thee…in Latin

The Book of Psalms forms an important part of Jewish, Catholic, and Protestant rituals. This hour, we'll focus on Latin settings of one particular psalm - depending on which numbering you are using, psalm 129 or 130. It is one of the seven Penitential Psalms, beginning (in one translation), "Out of the depths I cried to thee, O Lord."

We'll hear an incredible array of settings by some of the best-regarded composers of the 16th and 17th centuries, including Josquin des Prez, Orlando di Lasso, and Jean-Baptiste Lully. Plus, our featured release premiers late-17th century harpsichord music from a manuscript belonging to one of Louis XIV's mistresses.

PLAYLIST

Le manuscrit de Madame Théobon

Christopher Rousset

Aparte 2022 / B099C12FGN

Jean-Baptiste Lully

Tr.48 Entrée d'Apollon (2:41)

Tr. 49 Suite de L'Entrée (1:59)

Segment A:

In the Footsteps of Petrus Alamire

Laudantes Consort

Etcetera 2015 / B014EM31FU

Josquin

Tr. 12 De profundis (6:24)

Acqua Alta

Serikon/ Daniel Stighäll, Erik Westberg

Footprint Records 2014 / B01AXM7XK4

Willaert

Tr. 4 De profundis (6:16)

Psalmi Davidis poenitentiales

Collegium Vocale/Philippe Herreweghe

Harmonia Mundi 2006 / B000EAVAEQ

Roland de Lassus

CD2/tr 3 Psalmus Sextus Poenitentiales: De profundis (9:17)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed: Le manuscrit de Madame Théobon

Christopher Rousset

Aparte 2022 / B099C12FGN

Jacques Champion de Chambonnieres

Tr. 2 La Loureuse [allemande] (excerpt of 2:34)

Segment B:

Andrea Gabrieli: Missa Pater peccavi - Motets and instrumental music

His Majesty’s Consort of Voices; His Majesty’s Sagbutts and Cornetts/Timothy Roberts

Hyperion 2000 / B00004U2KF

Andrea Gabrieli

Tr. 2 De profundis (5:35)

LULLY: Dies irae / De profundis / Te Deum

Sophie Junker, Judith van Wanroij, Matthias Vidal, Cyril Auvity, Thibaut Lenaerts, Alain Buet; Chœur de Chambre de Namur; Millenium Orchestra; Leonardo García Alarcón, conductor.

Alpha 2019 / B07SWQ1C7V

Jean Baptiste Lully

Tr. 14 Symphonie - De profundis (8:32)

Featured Release:

Le manuscrit de Madame Théobon

Christopher Rousset

Aparte 2022 / B099C12FGN

Jean-Henri D'Anglebert

Tr. 33 Les Folies d'Espagne (8:51)