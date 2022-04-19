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Harmonia

Out of the Depths I Cried to Thee…in Latin

By Wendy Gillespie
Published November 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Detail from The Last Day of Pompeii by Karl Brullov, (1830 - 1833). A weeping woman looking skyward.
The State Russian Museum
/
Google Art Project
Detail from The Last Day of Pompeii by Karl Brullov, (1830 - 1833).

The Book of Psalms forms an important part of Jewish, Catholic, and Protestant rituals. This hour, we'll focus on Latin settings of one particular psalm - depending on which numbering you are using, psalm 129 or 130. It is one of the seven Penitential Psalms, beginning (in one translation), "Out of the depths I cried to thee, O Lord."

We'll hear an incredible array of settings by some of the best-regarded composers of the 16th and 17th centuries, including Josquin des Prez, Orlando di Lasso, and Jean-Baptiste Lully. Plus, our featured release premiers late-17th century harpsichord music from a manuscript belonging to one of Louis XIV's mistresses.

PLAYLIST

Le manuscrit de Madame Théobon
Christopher Rousset
Aparte 2022 / B099C12FGN
Jean-Baptiste Lully
Tr.48 Entrée d'Apollon (2:41)
Tr. 49 Suite de L'Entrée (1:59)

Segment A:

In the Footsteps of Petrus Alamire
Laudantes Consort
Etcetera 2015 / B014EM31FU
Josquin
Tr. 12 De profundis (6:24)

Acqua Alta
Serikon/ Daniel Stighäll, Erik Westberg
Footprint Records 2014 / B01AXM7XK4
Willaert
Tr. 4 De profundis (6:16)

Psalmi Davidis poenitentiales
Collegium Vocale/Philippe Herreweghe
Harmonia Mundi 2006 / B000EAVAEQ
Roland de Lassus
CD2/tr 3 Psalmus Sextus Poenitentiales: De profundis (9:17)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed: Le manuscrit de Madame Théobon
Christopher Rousset
Aparte 2022 / B099C12FGN
Jacques Champion de Chambonnieres
Tr. 2 La Loureuse [allemande] (excerpt of 2:34)

Segment B:

Andrea Gabrieli: Missa Pater peccavi - Motets and instrumental music
His Majesty’s Consort of Voices; His Majesty’s Sagbutts and Cornetts/Timothy Roberts
Hyperion 2000 / B00004U2KF
Andrea Gabrieli
Tr. 2 De profundis (5:35)

LULLY: Dies irae / De profundis / Te Deum
Sophie Junker, Judith van Wanroij, Matthias Vidal, Cyril Auvity, Thibaut Lenaerts, Alain Buet; Chœur de Chambre de Namur; Millenium Orchestra; Leonardo García Alarcón, conductor.
Alpha 2019 / B07SWQ1C7V
Jean Baptiste Lully
Tr. 14 Symphonie - De profundis (8:32)

Featured Release:

Le manuscrit de Madame Théobon
Christopher Rousset
Aparte 2022 / B099C12FGN
Jean-Henri D'Anglebert
Tr. 33 Les Folies d'Espagne (8:51)

Tags
Harmonia old testamentharmoniaDe ProfundisWFIUPsalm 130Songs of AscentLatinEarly MusicMadame ThéobonChristopher Rousset
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