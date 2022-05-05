Out of the Depths I Cried to Thee…in German and English

The biblical Book of Psalms forms an integral part of Jewish, Catholic, and Protestant rituals. On a previous episode of Harmonia, we heard Latin settings of one particular psalm: depending on which numbering you are using, Psalm 129 or 130. It’s one of seven Penitential Psalms, beginning (in one translation) “Out of the depths I cried to thee, O Lord.”

This hour, we’ll focus on an array of German and English settings by some of the best-regarded composers of the 16th through 18th centuries, and some very obscure ones... Plus, our featured release contains music from Marin Marais’ first book of Pièces de viole from 1686.

PLAYLIST

Marin Marais - Pieces de viole - Livre 1

Atsushi Sakai, Christoph Rousset, Marion Martineau

Aparté 2021 / B09HP1QYB2

Marin Marais

Tr. 42 Sarabande (61) (4:43)

Segment A:

Music from the Era of Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Vol 6 - Religious Confrontation in the Low Countries

Huelgas Ensemble; Utopia; Bart Rodyns, organ; Jos Moors, organ (Various Artists)

Etcetera 2019 / B07VHY65JH

Matthaeus Le Maistre

Tr. 2 Aus tiefer (1:10) v.1 (Jos Moors, organ)

Johannes Crüger

Tr. 4 Aus tiefer Not (:51) v.2 (Bart Rodyns, organ)

Lupus Hellinck

Tr. 6 Aus tiefer Not (1:26) v.3

Praetorius: Dances from Terpsichore – Motets

London Early Music Consort/David Munrow

Virgin Veritas 2007 / B000002SSD

Michael Praetorius

Tr. 13 Aus tiefer Not (4:15) 8-pt

Bach: Aus der Tiefe

Ricercar Consort; Bowman, De Mey, Egmond, Reyghere

Ricercar 2010 / B001LJL684

JS Bach

Tr. 1 Aus der Tiefe, BWV 131 (9:18)

The complete English anthems

Tallis Scholars/Peter Phillips

Gimell 1986 / B00005ATCV

Thomas Tallis

Tr. 9 Out from the deep (1:48)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Marin Marais - Pieces de viole - Livre 1

Atsushi Sakai, Christoph Rousset, Marion Martineau

Aparté 2021 / B09HP1QYB2

Marin Marais

Tr. 38 Boutade (excerpt of 1:10)

Segment B:

In Chains of Gold: Vol 2

Magdalena Consort; Silas Wollston, organ; Samuel Boden, soloist

Signum Classics, 2020 / B0851L9RLK

Thomas Morley

Tr. 13 Out of the deep (3:48)

Grant the King a long life: English anthems & instrumental music

Sidney Sussex College Choir, Fretwork/ D. Skinner

Obsidian 2012 / B007906378

Thomas Weelkes

Tr. 6 Lord, to thee (2:06)

Alas poore men

Unidas / (Theresa Dlouhy, sop; Eva Reiter, vdg)

Gramola 2011 / B004RKC2AA

Robert Tailour

Tr. 15 Out from the deep (4:42)

The complete anthems and services. 10 / Henry Purcell.

King's Consort/Robert King

Hyperion, 1994 / B000002ZR3

Henry Purcell

CD1, tr. 7 Out of the deep Z45 (6:59)

Featured Release:

Marin Marais - Pieces de viole - Livre 1

Atsushi Sakai, Christoph Rousset, Marion Martineau

Aparté 2021 / B09HP1QYB2

Marin Marais

Tr. 30 Suite in D minor for 2 viols and continuo - Prélude (66) (5:53)

Tr. 43 Suite in A major for viol and continuo - Gigue (63) (2:21)