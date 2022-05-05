Out of the Depths I Cried to Thee…in German and English
The biblical Book of Psalms forms an integral part of Jewish, Catholic, and Protestant rituals. On a previous episode of Harmonia, we heard Latin settings of one particular psalm: depending on which numbering you are using, Psalm 129 or 130. It’s one of seven Penitential Psalms, beginning (in one translation) “Out of the depths I cried to thee, O Lord.”
This hour, we’ll focus on an array of German and English settings by some of the best-regarded composers of the 16th through 18th centuries, and some very obscure ones... Plus, our featured release contains music from Marin Marais’ first book of Pièces de viole from 1686.
PLAYLIST
Marin Marais - Pieces de viole - Livre 1
Atsushi Sakai, Christoph Rousset, Marion Martineau
Aparté 2021 / B09HP1QYB2
Marin Marais
Tr. 42 Sarabande (61) (4:43)
Segment A:
Music from the Era of Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Vol 6 - Religious Confrontation in the Low Countries
Huelgas Ensemble; Utopia; Bart Rodyns, organ; Jos Moors, organ (Various Artists)
Etcetera 2019 / B07VHY65JH
Matthaeus Le Maistre
Tr. 2 Aus tiefer (1:10) v.1 (Jos Moors, organ)
Johannes Crüger
Tr. 4 Aus tiefer Not (:51) v.2 (Bart Rodyns, organ)
Lupus Hellinck
Tr. 6 Aus tiefer Not (1:26) v.3
Praetorius: Dances from Terpsichore – Motets
London Early Music Consort/David Munrow
Virgin Veritas 2007 / B000002SSD
Michael Praetorius
Tr. 13 Aus tiefer Not (4:15) 8-pt
Bach: Aus der Tiefe
Ricercar Consort; Bowman, De Mey, Egmond, Reyghere
Ricercar 2010 / B001LJL684
JS Bach
Tr. 1 Aus der Tiefe, BWV 131 (9:18)
The complete English anthems
Tallis Scholars/Peter Phillips
Gimell 1986 / B00005ATCV
Thomas Tallis
Tr. 9 Out from the deep (1:48)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Marin Marais - Pieces de viole - Livre 1
Atsushi Sakai, Christoph Rousset, Marion Martineau
Aparté 2021 / B09HP1QYB2
Marin Marais
Tr. 38 Boutade (excerpt of 1:10)
Segment B:
In Chains of Gold: Vol 2
Magdalena Consort; Silas Wollston, organ; Samuel Boden, soloist
Signum Classics, 2020 / B0851L9RLK
Thomas Morley
Tr. 13 Out of the deep (3:48)
Grant the King a long life: English anthems & instrumental music
Sidney Sussex College Choir, Fretwork/ D. Skinner
Obsidian 2012 / B007906378
Thomas Weelkes
Tr. 6 Lord, to thee (2:06)
Alas poore men
Unidas / (Theresa Dlouhy, sop; Eva Reiter, vdg)
Gramola 2011 / B004RKC2AA
Robert Tailour
Tr. 15 Out from the deep (4:42)
The complete anthems and services. 10 / Henry Purcell.
King's Consort/Robert King
Hyperion, 1994 / B000002ZR3
Henry Purcell
CD1, tr. 7 Out of the deep Z45 (6:59)
Featured Release:
Marin Marais - Pieces de viole - Livre 1
Atsushi Sakai, Christoph Rousset, Marion Martineau
Aparté 2021 / B09HP1QYB2
Marin Marais
Tr. 30 Suite in D minor for 2 viols and continuo - Prélude (66) (5:53)
Tr. 43 Suite in A major for viol and continuo - Gigue (63) (2:21)