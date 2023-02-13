Sounding the Trumpet!
We’re sounding the trumpet! The baroque trumpet, also called natural trumpet, is a long tube, sometimes with holes for tuning. There are no valves, so the trumpeter becomes an expert at changing sounds with lips and air alone. We’ll hear magnificent trumpets in virtuosic solo music and majestic choral and orchestral works from Monteverdi to Telemann. Plus, our featured release is Altissima: Works for High Baroque Trumpet with soloist Josh Cohen.
PLAYLIST
Music for Trumpet & Orchestra
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra / dir. Jean Lamon / Crispian Steele-Perkins and John Thiessen, trumpets
Sony Classical 2015 / Naxos 886445145588
Heinrich Biber
Tr. 3 Sonata No. 1 a 8 in C Major (4:49)
Segment A:
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo
Aston Magna / dir. Daniel Stepner
Centaur 2008 / Naxos CRC2931-32
Claudio Monteverdi
Tr. 1 L'Orfeo: Toccata (1:42)
Music for Natural Trumpets
University of Kentucky Baroque Trumpet Ensemble / dir. Jason Dovel / and John Foster, guest artist
New Branch Records (2018)
Michel Richard Delalande, arr. Jason Dovel
Tr. 6 Concert de Trompettes: I. Symphonies pour les soupers du Roy (1:06)
Tr. 7 Concert de Trompettes: II. Menuet avec les trompettes (1:11)
Music for Trumpet & Orchestra
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra / dir. Jean Lamon / Crispian Steele-Perkins and John Thiessen, trumpets
Sony Classical 2015 / Naxos 886445145588
Antonio Vivaldi
Tr. 11 Concerto for 2 Trumpets in C Major, RV 537, III. Allegro (3:27)
Bach Brandenburg Concertos
English Baroque Soloists (Kati Debretzeni, John Eliot Gardiner)
Soli Deo Gloria 707 2009
T.13: Concerto No.2 BWV 1047 In F major: Allegro Assai (2:33)
Sara Macliver: Seraphim
Orchestra of the Antipodes / Sara Macliver, soprano; Leanne Sullivan, trumpet
ABC Classics 2012 / Naxos 196292178555
George Frideric Handel
Tr. 1 Samson, HWV 57, Act III: Let the bright Seraphim in burning row (5:09)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Music for Trumpet & Orchestra
Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra / dir. Jean Lamon / Crispian Steele-Perkins and John Thiessen, trumpets
Sony Classical 2015 / Naxos 886445145588
Heinrich Biber
Excerpt of Tr. 3 Sonata No. 1 a 8 in C Major (excerpt of 4:49)
Segment B:
J.S. Bach Christmas Oratorio
Drottningholm Baroque Ensemble / dir. Eric Ericson
Proprius 2001 / Naxos PRCD2012-13
Johann Sebastain Bach
CD 2, Tr. 29: Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part VI: Chorale: Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen (chorus) (4:07)
Handel: Messiah
Apollo’s Fire/ Jeannette Sorrell, director
Avie AV2208 (2010)
T. 18: The Trumpet Shall Sound (8:39)
Featured Release:
MUSIC CLIP: [Arie Di Bravura; Diana Damrau, Le Cercle De L’Harmonie, Jérémie Rhorer; Virgin Classics, 2007; (excerpt Tr. 6 Mozart: Die Zauberflote, K. 620, Act 2: Queen of the Night Aria. “Der Holle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen” (Konigin) (excerpt of 3:02)]
Altissima: Works for High Baroque Trumpet
Josh Cohen, trumpet / Ensemble Sprezzatura & Daniel Abraham
Chaconne 2023 / CHAN 0828
Georg Phillip Telemann
Tr. 21 Concerto in D Major for Trumpet, Two Oboes and Basso Continuo (TWV43: D7), IV. Vivace (5:04)
Johann Samuel Ender
Tr. 13 Sinfonia à 7, CobE 13 for Trumpet, Two Horns, Violin, Oboe, Bassoon, Timpani, Strings, and Basso Continuo, I. Allegro (4:35)
Philip Jakob Rittler
Tr. 22 Ciaccona à 7 for Two Trumpets, Violin, Three Violas, Cello, and Keyboard (4:15)
This episode originally aired February 26, 2023.