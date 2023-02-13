We’re sounding the trumpet! The baroque trumpet, also called natural trumpet, is a long tube, sometimes with holes for tuning. There are no valves, so the trumpeter becomes an expert at changing sounds with lips and air alone. We’ll hear magnificent trumpets in virtuosic solo music and majestic choral and orchestral works from Monteverdi to Telemann. Plus, our featured release is Altissima: Works for High Baroque Trumpet with soloist Josh Cohen.

PLAYLIST

Music for Trumpet & Orchestra

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra / dir. Jean Lamon / Crispian Steele-Perkins and John Thiessen, trumpets

Sony Classical 2015 / Naxos 886445145588

Heinrich Biber

Tr. 3 Sonata No. 1 a 8 in C Major (4:49)

Segment A:

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo

Aston Magna / dir. Daniel Stepner

Centaur 2008 / Naxos CRC2931-32

Claudio Monteverdi

Tr. 1 L'Orfeo: Toccata (1:42)

Music for Natural Trumpets

University of Kentucky Baroque Trumpet Ensemble / dir. Jason Dovel / and John Foster, guest artist

New Branch Records (2018)

Michel Richard Delalande, arr. Jason Dovel

Tr. 6 Concert de Trompettes: I. Symphonies pour les soupers du Roy (1:06)

Tr. 7 Concert de Trompettes: II. Menuet avec les trompettes (1:11)

Music for Trumpet & Orchestra

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra / dir. Jean Lamon / Crispian Steele-Perkins and John Thiessen, trumpets

Sony Classical 2015 / Naxos 886445145588

Antonio Vivaldi

Tr. 11 Concerto for 2 Trumpets in C Major, RV 537, III. Allegro (3:27)

Bach Brandenburg Concertos

English Baroque Soloists (Kati Debretzeni, John Eliot Gardiner)

Soli Deo Gloria 707 2009

T.13: Concerto No.2 BWV 1047 In F major: Allegro Assai (2:33)

Sara Macliver: Seraphim

Orchestra of the Antipodes / Sara Macliver, soprano; Leanne Sullivan, trumpet

ABC Classics 2012 / Naxos 196292178555

George Frideric Handel

Tr. 1 Samson, HWV 57, Act III: Let the bright Seraphim in burning row (5:09)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Music for Trumpet & Orchestra

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra / dir. Jean Lamon / Crispian Steele-Perkins and John Thiessen, trumpets

Sony Classical 2015 / Naxos 886445145588

Heinrich Biber

Excerpt of Tr. 3 Sonata No. 1 a 8 in C Major (excerpt of 4:49)

Segment B:

J.S. Bach Christmas Oratorio

Drottningholm Baroque Ensemble / dir. Eric Ericson

Proprius 2001 / Naxos PRCD2012-13

Johann Sebastain Bach

CD 2, Tr. 29: Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part VI: Chorale: Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen (chorus) (4:07)

Handel: Messiah

Apollo’s Fire/ Jeannette Sorrell, director

Avie AV2208 (2010)

T. 18: The Trumpet Shall Sound (8:39)

Featured Release:

MUSIC CLIP: [Arie Di Bravura; Diana Damrau, Le Cercle De L’Harmonie, Jérémie Rhorer; Virgin Classics, 2007; (excerpt Tr. 6 Mozart: Die Zauberflote, K. 620, Act 2: Queen of the Night Aria. “Der Holle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen” (Konigin) (excerpt of 3:02)]

Altissima: Works for High Baroque Trumpet

Josh Cohen, trumpet / Ensemble Sprezzatura & Daniel Abraham

Chaconne 2023 / CHAN 0828

Georg Phillip Telemann

Tr. 21 Concerto in D Major for Trumpet, Two Oboes and Basso Continuo (TWV43: D7), IV. Vivace (5:04)

Johann Samuel Ender

Tr. 13 Sinfonia à 7, CobE 13 for Trumpet, Two Horns, Violin, Oboe, Bassoon, Timpani, Strings, and Basso Continuo, I. Allegro (4:35)

Philip Jakob Rittler

Tr. 22 Ciaccona à 7 for Two Trumpets, Violin, Three Violas, Cello, and Keyboard (4:15)

This episode originally aired February 26, 2023.