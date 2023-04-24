William Cornysh: Prisoner and Choirmaster

While incarcerated at Fleet Prison, English composer William Cornysh wrote a long poem, A Treatise between Information and Truth. In it, he drew upon many musical metaphors to explain how and why he was falsely imprisoned, invoking minstrels, singers, trumpeters, harpists, and others. Cornysh’s music was witty, also, and his secular works were heard in the courts of Henry VII and his son Henry VIII. This hour, we’ll explore the life and music of William Cornysh II 500 years after his death in 1523. Plus, our featured release is The Cello According to Dall’Abaco. Cellist Elinor Frey leads sonatas and duets by an eighteenth-century virtuoso.

PLAYLIST

Court Gesters: Tudor Minstrel Music

Sirinu (ensemble): Early and Ethnic Music and Song

Griffin 2016 / Naxos GRF-ED-4013

William Cornysh (II)

Tr. 26 Tudor Dance Tune Medley (4:45)

Segment A:

Madame d'Amours: Music for the 6 Wives of Henry VIII

Musica Antiqua of London / dir. Philip Thorby / singer per track

Signum Classics 2005 / Naxos SIGCD044

Anon.

Tr. 10 Blame not my lute (3:53)

William Cornysh (II)

Tr. 2 Whilles lyve or breth is in my brest (7:26)

William Cornysh: Latin Church Music

The Cardinall's Musick / Andrew Carwood, cond.

Universal Classics 2015 / Naxos 00743625016420

William Cornysh (II)

Tr. 2 Ave Maria mater Dei (2:46)

The Passion of Reason: Five Centuries of 'Scientific' Music

Sour Cream / (recorder trio) - Hans Bruggen, Kees Beoke, Walter van Hauwe / Isabel Alvarez, soprano

Glossa 2013 / Naxos GCDP31102

William Newark

CD 2, Tr. 5 The farther I go, the more behind (3:10)

William Cornysh (II)

CD 1, Tr. 9 Catholicon b (2:02)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

The Passion of Reason: Five Centuries of 'Scientific' Music

Sour Cream / (recorder trio) - Hans Bruggen, Kees Beoke, Walter van Hauwe / Isabel Alvarez, soprano

Glossa 2013 / Naxos GCDP31102

William Cornysh (II)

Excerpt of Tr. 8 Catholicon a (:59 of 1:55)

Segment B:

I Fagiolini: Tudor Music from Hampton Court Palace

I Fagiolini (choir) / Forbury Consort / Steven Player, lute

Griffin Records 2020 / Naxos GRF-ED-4087

Henry VIII (King of England)

Tr. 1 Pastyme with good companye (1:32)

Tr. 18 En vray amoure (1:46)

Court Gesters: Tudor Minstrel Music

Sirinu (ensemble): Early and Ethnic Music and Song

Griffin 2016 / Naxos GRF-ED-4013

William Cornysh (II)

Tr. 23 Blow thy horn, hunter (2:13)

Tr. 18 Hoyda, jolly rutterkin (4:19)

Featured Release:

The Cello According to Dall'Abaco

Elinor Frey, cello / Catherine Jones, cello

Passacaille 2022 / Naxos 5425004841223

Giuseppe Clemente Dall’Abaco

Tr. 5 Cello Duet in F Major, II. Allegro (4:00)

Tr. 6 Cello Duet in F Major, III. Moderato assai grazioso (5:49)

Joseph-Marie Clément Dall’Abaco

Tr. 2 Cello Sonata in E-Flat Major, II. Pastorale siciliana (5:32)