William Cornysh: Prisoner and Choirmaster
While incarcerated at Fleet Prison, English composer William Cornysh wrote a long poem, A Treatise between Information and Truth. In it, he drew upon many musical metaphors to explain how and why he was falsely imprisoned, invoking minstrels, singers, trumpeters, harpists, and others. Cornysh’s music was witty, also, and his secular works were heard in the courts of Henry VII and his son Henry VIII. This hour, we’ll explore the life and music of William Cornysh II 500 years after his death in 1523. Plus, our featured release is The Cello According to Dall’Abaco. Cellist Elinor Frey leads sonatas and duets by an eighteenth-century virtuoso.
PLAYLIST
Court Gesters: Tudor Minstrel Music
Sirinu (ensemble): Early and Ethnic Music and Song
Griffin 2016 / Naxos GRF-ED-4013
William Cornysh (II)
Tr. 26 Tudor Dance Tune Medley (4:45)
Segment A:
Madame d'Amours: Music for the 6 Wives of Henry VIII
Musica Antiqua of London / dir. Philip Thorby / singer per track
Signum Classics 2005 / Naxos SIGCD044
Anon.
Tr. 10 Blame not my lute (3:53)
William Cornysh (II)
Tr. 2 Whilles lyve or breth is in my brest (7:26)
William Cornysh: Latin Church Music
The Cardinall's Musick / Andrew Carwood, cond.
Universal Classics 2015 / Naxos 00743625016420
William Cornysh (II)
Tr. 2 Ave Maria mater Dei (2:46)
The Passion of Reason: Five Centuries of 'Scientific' Music
Sour Cream / (recorder trio) - Hans Bruggen, Kees Beoke, Walter van Hauwe / Isabel Alvarez, soprano
Glossa 2013 / Naxos GCDP31102
William Newark
CD 2, Tr. 5 The farther I go, the more behind (3:10)
William Cornysh (II)
CD 1, Tr. 9 Catholicon b (2:02)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
The Passion of Reason: Five Centuries of 'Scientific' Music
Sour Cream / (recorder trio) - Hans Bruggen, Kees Beoke, Walter van Hauwe / Isabel Alvarez, soprano
Glossa 2013 / Naxos GCDP31102
William Cornysh (II)
Excerpt of Tr. 8 Catholicon a (:59 of 1:55)
Segment B:
I Fagiolini: Tudor Music from Hampton Court Palace
I Fagiolini (choir) / Forbury Consort / Steven Player, lute
Griffin Records 2020 / Naxos GRF-ED-4087
Henry VIII (King of England)
Tr. 1 Pastyme with good companye (1:32)
Tr. 18 En vray amoure (1:46)
Court Gesters: Tudor Minstrel Music
Sirinu (ensemble): Early and Ethnic Music and Song
Griffin 2016 / Naxos GRF-ED-4013
William Cornysh (II)
Tr. 23 Blow thy horn, hunter (2:13)
Tr. 18 Hoyda, jolly rutterkin (4:19)
Featured Release:
The Cello According to Dall'Abaco
Elinor Frey, cello / Catherine Jones, cello
Passacaille 2022 / Naxos 5425004841223
Giuseppe Clemente Dall’Abaco
Tr. 5 Cello Duet in F Major, II. Allegro (4:00)
Tr. 6 Cello Duet in F Major, III. Moderato assai grazioso (5:49)
Joseph-Marie Clément Dall’Abaco
Tr. 2 Cello Sonata in E-Flat Major, II. Pastorale siciliana (5:32)