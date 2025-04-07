Lamentations: Tisha b’Av to Tenebrae

Sometimes we need a good cry. Music can provide a sonic environment for expressing grief. Singing texts of sorrow can bring people together and provide comfort during times of mourning. This hour, we’ll explore mourning practices through musical settings of the Book of Lamentations. Many of these settings were a part of holiday traditions—for the Jewish traditions surrounding Tisha b’Av and during parts of the Christian Holy Week. Plus, our featured recording is Carlo Gesualdo’s Tenebrae Responsoria, Feria quinta sung by Les Arts Florissants.

PLAYLIST

The flowering of Renaissance choral music

Pro Cantione Antiqua London, Bruno Turner

Deutsche Grammophon 2007 / 00028944566727

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina

Tr.74 Motet: Super flumina Babylonis (4:42)

Segment A:

The songs of Solomon: sacred vocal works in Hebrew

Corvina Consort

Hungaroton 2006 / HCD32350

Salamone Rossi

Tr.22 Psalm 137, "By the rivers of Babylon" (2:20)

La rocque 'n' roll: popular music of renaissance France

The Baltimore Consort

Dorian Sono Luminus 1993 / DOR-90177

Bourgeois, Loys / Goudimel, Claude / Strassbourg Psalter

Tr.15 Estans assis aux rives aquatiques (4:37)

Evening song: 16th-century songs, hymns & Psalms from the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth

Ensemble Morgaine

Ayros 2020 / 5902768283112

Mikołaj Gomółka

Tr.1 Gomółka: Psalm 137, "Super flumina Babilonis" (By the Rivers of Babylon) (4:41)

Jewish voices in the New World: chants and prayers from the American colonial era

Ira L. Rohde, Schola Hebraeica, Neil Levin, The New London Children's Choir

Naxos 2003 / 8.559411

Traditional (Sephardic Trope Tradition)

Tr.3 Eikha - Book of Lamentations excerpt: 2:1-5 (2:41)

Traditional

Tr.10 Bore Ad Ana (5:10)

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Gřgoire Brayssing: Complete music for Renaissance guitar

Federico Rossignoli

Brilliant Classics 2022 / BC96448

Gřgoire Brayssing

Tr.12 Super flumina Babylonis (:59)

Segment B:

Lamentations de la Renaissance

Huelgas-Ensemble; Paul van Nevel, conductor.

Harmonia Mundi 1999 / HMC901682DI

Marbriano de Orto

Lamentatio Jeremie prophete (selections)

Tr.6 Incipit-Aleph (3:37)

Tr.7 Beth (2:50)

Tr.8 Ghimel (4:59)

Byrd, Tallis: English Renaissance

King’s Singers

RCA Victor 1995 / 090266800421

Thomas Tallis

Lamentations of Jeremiah (selections)

Tr.14 Daleth (3:07)

Tr.15 Hey (2:44)

Featured Release:

Gesualdo: Tenebrae responsaria, Feria quinta

Les Arts Florissants Ensemble; Paul Agnew

Harmonia Mundi 2023 / HAF8905363DI

Carlo Gesualdo

Tenebrae responsaria (excerpts)

Tr.4 Vau - Et egressus est a filia Sion (2:20)

Tr.5 Responsory - 1st Nocturne: Tristis est anima mea (4:53)