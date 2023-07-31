“Two households, both alike in dignity (In fair Verona, where we lay our scene), Form ancient grudge break to new mutiny, Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.” So begins Romeo and Juliet. Music’s "silver sound," as it’s described by the Capulet’s servant Peter, is woven throughout Shakespeare’s well-loved tragedy, set in Verona, Italy. We’ll explore music from that city, from clever frottolas to masterfully set sacred texts to strange sonatas. Later in the hour, our featured release is Stadpfeiffer, Pifari: Musique à cinq soufleurs with Capella Itineris—civic wind band music performed on sackbut, recorder, and cornetto.

PLAYLIST

Capricci a tre voce

Accademia Strumentale Italiana / Alberto Rasi (cond.)

Stradivarius 2011 / STR33337SD

Vincenzo Ruffo

Tr. 23 Capricci in musica, a 3: No. 19 El melanconico (4:48)

Segment A:

Music for Shakespeare's Theatre

Gerald Place, tenor; Dorothy Linell, lute

Naxos 2008 / 8.570708

Richard Edwards

Tr. 31 When Griping Grief (2:29)

Capricci a tre voce

Accademia Strumentale Italiana / Alberto Rasi (cond.)

Stradivarius 2011 / STR33337SD

Vincenzo Ruffo

Tr. 4 Capricci in musica, a 3: No. 13 La gamba (1:58)

Stephano Bernardi: Lux Aeterna, Ein Salzburger Requiem

Voces Suaves (choir) ; Concerto Scirocco (instrumentalists)

Arcana 2019 / A470

Stefano Barnardi

Tr. 14 De profundis clamavi a te, domine (5:28)

Paradise: Instrumental Sontatas of Antonio Bertali

Acronym

Olde Focus Recordings 2014 / FCR901

Antonio Bertali

Tr. 7 Sonata a 2 in G Major (8:25)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Paradise: Instrumental Sontatas of Antonio Bertali

Acronym

Olde Focus Recordings 2014 / FCR901

Antonio Bertali

Excerpt of Tr. 13 Sonata a 6 in D Minor (excerpt of 2:33)

Segment B:

Venetia Mundi Splendor

Ensemble Oktoechos / dir. Lanfranco Menga

Tactus 2017 / TC390001

Marchetto de Padova

Tr. 1 Ave Corpus Sanctum / Adolescens protomartyr (4:49)

Jacopo da Bologna: Italian Madrigals of the 14th Century

Ensemble Project Ars Nova

Ars Musici 2010 / AM232306

Jacopo da Bologna

Tr. 14 Non al suo amante (3:15)

Segreti Accenti: Italian Renaissance Music

Canta Alla Viola (Nadine Balbeisi, soprano; Fernando Marin, vihuelas and viol)

Quartz Music 2017 / QTZ2125

Magister Piero

Tr. 19 Cavalcando con un giovine accorto (3:35)

Featured Release:

Stadtpfeifer, Piffari, musique à cinq souffleurs

Capella Itineris

Aparté Music 2022 / HRA (High Resolution Audio)

Daniel Speer

Tr. 17 Sonata für zwei Zinken und drei Posaunen (3:19)

Giovanni Picchi

Tr. 5 Sonata decima a due flauti e due tromboni (4:20)

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina / diminutions by Davide Lombritto

Tr. 4 Vineam meam (5:28)