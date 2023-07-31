In Fair Verona
“Two households, both alike in dignity (In fair Verona, where we lay our scene), Form ancient grudge break to new mutiny, Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.” So begins Romeo and Juliet. Music’s "silver sound," as it’s described by the Capulet’s servant Peter, is woven throughout Shakespeare’s well-loved tragedy, set in Verona, Italy. We’ll explore music from that city, from clever frottolas to masterfully set sacred texts to strange sonatas. Later in the hour, our featured release is Stadpfeiffer, Pifari: Musique à cinq soufleurs with Capella Itineris—civic wind band music performed on sackbut, recorder, and cornetto.
PLAYLIST
Capricci a tre voce
Accademia Strumentale Italiana / Alberto Rasi (cond.)
Stradivarius 2011 / STR33337SD
Vincenzo Ruffo
Tr. 23 Capricci in musica, a 3: No. 19 El melanconico (4:48)
Segment A:
Music for Shakespeare's Theatre
Gerald Place, tenor; Dorothy Linell, lute
Naxos 2008 / 8.570708
Richard Edwards
Tr. 31 When Griping Grief (2:29)
Capricci a tre voce
Accademia Strumentale Italiana / Alberto Rasi (cond.)
Stradivarius 2011 / STR33337SD
Vincenzo Ruffo
Tr. 4 Capricci in musica, a 3: No. 13 La gamba (1:58)
Stephano Bernardi: Lux Aeterna, Ein Salzburger Requiem
Voces Suaves (choir) ; Concerto Scirocco (instrumentalists)
Arcana 2019 / A470
Stefano Barnardi
Tr. 14 De profundis clamavi a te, domine (5:28)
Paradise: Instrumental Sontatas of Antonio Bertali
Acronym
Olde Focus Recordings 2014 / FCR901
Antonio Bertali
Tr. 7 Sonata a 2 in G Major (8:25)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Paradise: Instrumental Sontatas of Antonio Bertali
Acronym
Olde Focus Recordings 2014 / FCR901
Antonio Bertali
Excerpt of Tr. 13 Sonata a 6 in D Minor (excerpt of 2:33)
Segment B:
Venetia Mundi Splendor
Ensemble Oktoechos / dir. Lanfranco Menga
Tactus 2017 / TC390001
Marchetto de Padova
Tr. 1 Ave Corpus Sanctum / Adolescens protomartyr (4:49)
Jacopo da Bologna: Italian Madrigals of the 14th Century
Ensemble Project Ars Nova
Ars Musici 2010 / AM232306
Jacopo da Bologna
Tr. 14 Non al suo amante (3:15)
Segreti Accenti: Italian Renaissance Music
Canta Alla Viola (Nadine Balbeisi, soprano; Fernando Marin, vihuelas and viol)
Quartz Music 2017 / QTZ2125
Magister Piero
Tr. 19 Cavalcando con un giovine accorto (3:35)
Featured Release:
Stadtpfeifer, Piffari, musique à cinq souffleurs
Capella Itineris
Aparté Music 2022 / HRA (High Resolution Audio)
Daniel Speer
Tr. 17 Sonata für zwei Zinken und drei Posaunen (3:19)
Giovanni Picchi
Tr. 5 Sonata decima a due flauti e due tromboni (4:20)
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina / diminutions by Davide Lombritto
Tr. 4 Vineam meam (5:28)