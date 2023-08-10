This hour, we’re all about that bass — the chaconne, to be specific. From Peru to Paris, and from the street to the operatic stage, this harmonic-bass formula has had us singing, dancing, and strumming for more than four centuries, having swept through Europe along with the Spanish guitar. We’ll trace the chaconne from its mythical island origins through the many delightful variations passed from musician to musician over the years, with settings by Juan de Arañes, Monteverdi, J. S. Bach, and more. Even our featured recording keeps them coming; La Centifolia’s release Ciaccona!

PLAYLIST

Spanish Dances

The Harp Consort, Andrew Lawrence-King

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 054727734021 (1995)

Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz

Tr. 5 Chaconas y marionas (~4:34)

Segment A:

D’Amor mormora il vento

La Boz Galana

Ramee | RAM1909 (2020)

Antonio Carbonichi

Excerpt: Tr. 3 Ciaccona passegiata per B (Fade around :27)

Alla Napoletana

L'Arpeggiata, Christina Pluhar

Erato | 190296603587 (2021)

Andrea Falconieri, arr. Christina Pluhar

Tr. 2. O vezzosetta – L’eroica (~2:33)

Musica en el Quijote

Orphenica Lyra, José Miguel Moreno

Glossa | GCD920207 (2005)

Juan Arañes

Tr. 3 Chacona: A la vida bona (~1:47)

Vida Bona

La Sonorosa, Edwin Garcia

La Ma de Guido | LMG2158 (2019)

Luis de Briceño

Tr. 18 Vida, vida – Vida bona (~3:50)

Giovanni Felice Sances: Complete Arias, 1636

Bud Roach

Musica Omnia | MO-0611 (2014)

Giovanni Felice Sances

Tr. 17 Accenti Queruli (4:09)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Passacaglia della vita

Cembaless

Naxos | 8.551439 (2021)

Andrea Falconieri

Tr. 6 Ciaccona (excerpt of 2:42)

Segment B:

Monteverdi: Teatro d’Amore

L’Arpeggiata, Christina Pluhar, dir

Erato | GCD920915 (2009)

Claudio Monteverdi

Tr. 16: Zefiro torna (~6:50)

Schütz: Symphonie Sacrae

Cappella Augustana, Matteo Messori

Brilliant Classics | BC92210 (2005/2019)

Heinrich Schütz

Excerpt: Tr. 9 Es steh Gott auf, SWV 356 (excerpt 2:26)

Portrait

Amandine Beyer

Zig-Zag Territoires | ZZT325 (2013)

Johann Sebastian Bach

Tr. 21 V. Ciaccona (12:50)

Featured Release:

Ciaccona!

La Centifolia, Leila Schayegh

Glossa | GCD924207 (2023)

Henry Purcell

Tr. 10 The Gordion Knot Unty'd, Z. 597: VI. Chaconne (~1:56)

Tr. 1: Purcell: Three Parts upon a Ground (~4:45)