EMA Emerging Artists: Comtessa

This hour, we’re concluding our celebration of Early Music America’s 2025 Emerging Artists Showcase with a performance by Montréal-based ensemble Comtessa. Their showcase program Florilegium is devoted to song cultivated in England between 1150 and 1300. Structuring their performance after the life cycle of a flower, Comtessa highlights the natural themes found across this repertory, from raucous middle English lyric to contemplative Latin conductus. On our featured release, Amandine Beyer and Gli incogniti explore Italian influences upon the music of J.S. Bach.

PLAYLIST

A Marriage of England and Burgundy

The Binchois Consort, Andrew Kirkman

Hyperion | 00602458135541 (2000)

Anonymous

Tr. 3 Missa sine nomine - Credo (4:38)

Segment A:

EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025

Florilegium: Songs of Medieval England from 1150 to 1300

Comtessa

Anonymous

Ar ne kuthe ich sorghe non (4:13)

Anonymous

Veri floris sub figura (3:02)

Anonymous

[Dance] (2:33)

Anonymous

Mirie it is while sumer ilast (1:42)

Anonymous

Flos convallis est egressus (5:17)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Bach from Italy

Gli incogniti, Amandine Beyer

Harmonia Mundi HMM902769 (2025)

Johann Sebastian Bach

Tr. 29 Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D Major, BWV 1050 - III. Allegro

Segment B:

EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025

Florilegium: Songs of Medieval England from 1150 to 1300

Comtessa

Anonymous

Foweles in the Frith (2:42)

Anonymous

Sumer is icumen in (2:05)

Featured release:

Bach from Italy

Gli incogniti, Amandine Beyer

Harmonia Mundi HMM902769 (2025)

Antonio Vivaldi

Tr 4. Concerto for 2 Violins and Cello in D Minor, RV 565, Op. 3 No. 11 - I. Allegro (:42)

Tr. 5 Concerto for 2 Violins and Cello in D Minor, RV 565, Op. 3 No. 11 - II. Adagio e spiccato (:25)

Tr. 6 Concerto for 2 Violins and Cello in D Minor, RV 565, Op. 3 No. 11 – III. Allegro (2:51)

Tr. 7 Concerto for 2 Violins and Cello in D Minor, RV 565, Op. 3 No. 11 – IV. Largo e spiccato (2:17)

Tr. 8 Concerto for 2 Violins and Cello in D Minor, RV 565, Op. 3 No. 11 – V. Allegro (2:13)

Johann Sebastian Bach

Tr. 17 Oboe d'amore Concerto in A Major, BWV 1055R - I. Allegro (4:00)

Tr. 18 Oboe d'amore Concerto in A Major, BWV 1055R - II. Larghetto (4:14)

Tr. 19 Oboe d'amore Concerto in A Major, BWV 1055R – III. Allegro ma non troppo (3:45)

Benedetto Marcello

Tr. 23 Violin Concerto in E Minor, S. C788, Op. 1 No. 2 - I. Adagio staccato (1:59)

Tr. 24 Violin Concerto in E Minor, S. C788, Op. 1 No. 2 – II. Allegro assai (1:31)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal