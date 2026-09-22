Early Americas: Northern New Spain
This hour, we’re continuing our series on music in and about the Americas during the first centuries of European colonization with a focus on Northern New Spain. Join us as we explore the musical legacies of Spanish outposts from modern-day California and Mexico through the Gulf Coast and Caribbean Islands. From mission villages to city cathedrals, Spanish and indigenous musicians drew on a wide range of repertories and traditions as they navigated new ways of life. Later, we’ll sail back via the Mediterranean with Ensemble Tumbleweeds’ 2026 release Ballade vénetienne.
PLAYLIST
Christmas in Puebla
Siglo d’oro, Patrick Allies
Delphian | DCD34238 (2020)
Juan Gutierrez de Padilla
Tr. 3 Joseph fili David (4:44)
Segment A:
Columbina
Accademia del Piacere, Fahmi Alqhai
Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 196589092946 (2022)
Anonymous
Tr. 5 Propiñan de melyor (2:10)
Anonymous
Tr. 2 Salve sancta parens (2:48)
Antonio de Cabézon
Javier Jiménez
HR Recordings | E-254-HR (2024)
Antonio de Cabézon
Tr. 17 Tres Kyries sobre el canto llano de Rex Virginum, II. (1:05)
Morning Star
The Gesualdo Six, Owain Park
Hyperion | 00028948597833
Anonymous
Tr. 17 Vidimus stellam (:50)
Pedro de Escobar
Quodlibet
CRD Records | CRD3450 (1989)
Pedro de Escobar
Tr. 2 Asperges me (2:22)
Isabella: Music for a Queen
Capella de la Torre, Katharina Baüml
Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 886444751445 (2014)
Francisco de la Torre
Tr. 13 Justa fue mi perdiçión (3:41)
The Christmas Revels: Celebrating 50 Years
Various ensembles
Revels Records | REVCD2120 (2020)
Traditional
Tr. 16 Yaqui Deer Dance (1:06)
Paraguay Barocco
Alexandre Chauffaud, Jessica Bogado
Phaia Music | K617241 (2012)
Gaspar Fernandez
Tr. 12 Xicochi conetzintle (2:14)
Nuevo Mondo: 17th-Century Music in Latin America
Ensemble Elyma, Gabriel Garrido
Glossa | GCDC80022 (2017)
Hernando Franco
Tr. 12 In ilhuicac (1:38)
Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Los Ministriles in the New World
Piffaro
Navona | NV5875 (2012)
Santiago de Murcia
Tr. 28 Seguidillas manchegas (arr. G. Herreid)
Segment B:
Los Ministriles in the New World
Piffaro
Navona | NV5875 (2012)
Hernando Franco
Tr. 20 Monstra te esse matrem a 4 (1:34)
MUSIC TRACK (Naxos)
Moon, Sun, and All Things
Ex Cathedra Choir, Jeffrey Skidmore
Hyperion | 00602458138269 (2005)
Francisco López Capillas
Tr. 7 Laudate Dominum (4:01)
Missa Mexicana
The Harp Consort, Andrew Lawrence-King
Harmonia Mundi | HMU907293DI (2002)
Juan Gutierrez de Padilla
Tr. 7 A la xacara xacarilla (7:06)
Aguirre
Los Otros
Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 888880785206 (2004)
Traditional
Tr. 1 El coquis (3:30)
Featured release:
Ballade vénetienne
Ensemble Tumbleweeds, Claire-Ombeline Muhlmeyer
Evidence Classics EVCD154 (2026)
Marco Uccelini
Tr. 12 Sinfonie Boscarecie, Op. 8: No. 13, Symphonia decima terza (a Perdiera) (1:40)
Alessandro Grandi
Tr. 3 Ghirlanda sacra, libro primo: O quam tu pulchra es (3:03)
Mauricio Cazzati
Tr. 13 Sonate a due violini e basso continuo, Op. 18: No. 12, Sonata duodecima (A Strozza) (3:14)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal