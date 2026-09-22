Early Americas: Northern New Spain

This hour, we’re continuing our series on music in and about the Americas during the first centuries of European colonization with a focus on Northern New Spain. Join us as we explore the musical legacies of Spanish outposts from modern-day California and Mexico through the Gulf Coast and Caribbean Islands. From mission villages to city cathedrals, Spanish and indigenous musicians drew on a wide range of repertories and traditions as they navigated new ways of life. Later, we’ll sail back via the Mediterranean with Ensemble Tumbleweeds’ 2026 release Ballade vénetienne.

PLAYLIST

Christmas in Puebla

Siglo d’oro, Patrick Allies

Delphian | DCD34238 (2020)

Juan Gutierrez de Padilla

Tr. 3 Joseph fili David (4:44)

Segment A:

Columbina

Accademia del Piacere, Fahmi Alqhai

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 196589092946 (2022)

Anonymous

Tr. 5 Propiñan de melyor (2:10)

Anonymous

Tr. 2 Salve sancta parens (2:48)

Antonio de Cabézon

Javier Jiménez

HR Recordings | E-254-HR (2024)

Antonio de Cabézon

Tr. 17 Tres Kyries sobre el canto llano de Rex Virginum, II. (1:05)

Morning Star

The Gesualdo Six, Owain Park

Hyperion | 00028948597833

Anonymous

Tr. 17 Vidimus stellam (:50)

Pedro de Escobar

Quodlibet

CRD Records | CRD3450 (1989)

Pedro de Escobar

Tr. 2 Asperges me (2:22)

Isabella: Music for a Queen

Capella de la Torre, Katharina Baüml

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 886444751445 (2014)

Francisco de la Torre

Tr. 13 Justa fue mi perdiçión (3:41)

The Christmas Revels: Celebrating 50 Years

Various ensembles

Revels Records | REVCD2120 (2020)

Traditional

Tr. 16 Yaqui Deer Dance (1:06)

Paraguay Barocco

Alexandre Chauffaud, Jessica Bogado

Phaia Music | K617241 (2012)

Gaspar Fernandez

Tr. 12 Xicochi conetzintle (2:14)

Nuevo Mondo: 17th-Century Music in Latin America

Ensemble Elyma, Gabriel Garrido

Glossa | GCDC80022 (2017)

Hernando Franco

Tr. 12 In ilhuicac (1:38)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Los Ministriles in the New World

Piffaro

Navona | NV5875 (2012)

Santiago de Murcia

Tr. 28 Seguidillas manchegas (arr. G. Herreid)

Segment B:

Los Ministriles in the New World

Piffaro

Navona | NV5875 (2012)

Hernando Franco

Tr. 20 Monstra te esse matrem a 4 (1:34)

MUSIC TRACK (Naxos)

Moon, Sun, and All Things

Ex Cathedra Choir, Jeffrey Skidmore

Hyperion | 00602458138269 (2005)

Francisco López Capillas

Tr. 7 Laudate Dominum (4:01)

Missa Mexicana

The Harp Consort, Andrew Lawrence-King

Harmonia Mundi | HMU907293DI (2002)

Juan Gutierrez de Padilla

Tr. 7 A la xacara xacarilla (7:06)

Aguirre

Los Otros

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 888880785206 (2004)

Traditional

Tr. 1 El coquis (3:30)

Featured release:

Ballade vénetienne

Ensemble Tumbleweeds, Claire-Ombeline Muhlmeyer

Evidence Classics EVCD154 (2026)

Marco Uccelini

Tr. 12 Sinfonie Boscarecie, Op. 8: No. 13, Symphonia decima terza (a Perdiera) (1:40)

Alessandro Grandi

Tr. 3 Ghirlanda sacra, libro primo: O quam tu pulchra es (3:03)

Mauricio Cazzati

Tr. 13 Sonate a due violini e basso continuo, Op. 18: No. 12, Sonata duodecima (A Strozza) (3:14)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal