Convents, communities of nuns or religious sisters, were among Early Modern Europe’s most musical spaces, and one of the few in which women could pursue higher education in a variety of fields including music. This hour, we’re celebrating these under-sung cultural powerhouses with music written by and for nuns and other religious repertory performed by women over the centuries.

Musicologist Laurie Stras spent a decade studying and reconstructing the contents of the Biffoli-Sostegni Manuscript, a unique musical survival from the convent of San Matteo in Arcetri, just outside Florence. In 2025, Stras and ensemble Musica Secreta, an all-female ensemble devoted to women’s music in sixteenth century Italy. The ensemble released an album devoted to the sound world of these Clarissan Sisters, who in the sixteenth century “sang their community through siege, plague, and deprivation.” We’ll hear recreations of convent music-making from medieval Germany, Spain, and the Eastern Roman Empire.

We’ll close with a special tribute to longtime Boston Camerata director and historical performance pioneer Joel Cohen.

PLAYLIST

Invisible from a Secluded Place: Chants of Cistercian Nuns

Per-Sonat, Sabine Lutzenberger

Christophorus | CHR77430 (2018)

Anonymous

Tr. 10 In hoc ortus occidente (4:37)

Segment A:

Ricordanze: A Record of Love

Musica Secreta, Laurie Stras

LCKY005|2025

Anonymous

Tr. 20 Messa sopra Recordare Virgo Mater: Kyrie (3:28)

Tr. 3 Je le lerray puisqu'il me bat (2:02)

Tr. 5 Messa sopra Je le lerray: Gloria (3:30)

Lucrezia Borgia’s Daughter

Musica Secreta, Celestial Sirens

Obsidian | OBSID-CD717 (2017)

Attr. Suor Leonora d’Este

Tr. 16 Angeli, Arcangeli, Troni (5:26)

Invisible from a Secluded Place: Chants of Cistercian Nuns

Per-Sonat, Sabine Lutzenberger

Christophorus | CHR77430 (2018)

Anonymous

Tr. 12 Alleluia: O scintillans sidus celi (3:05)

Tr. 3 O Maria Virgo Davitia / O Maria Maris Stella / In veritate (1:08)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Per la viola bastarda

Manon Papasergio

Ricercar | RIC480 (2025)

Manon Papasergio (Improvisation)

Tr. 18 Partite sopra La Monica

Segment B:

Hymns of Kassiani

Cappella Romana, Alexander Lingas

Cappella Records | CR422 (2021)

Kassiani

Tr. 7 Idiomelon from Matins (arr. I. Arvanitis) (3:02)

Alessandro Grandi, Motetti a cinque voci (1614)

Musica Secreta

Divine Art | DDA25062 (2007)

Alessandro Grandi

Tr. 12 Quo rubiconda rosa, arr. Laurie Stras (3:28)

Lucrezia Vizzana

Musica Secreta, Catherine King

Linn Records | CKD071 (1998)

Lucrezia Vizzana

Tr. 3 Paratum cor meum (2:12)

Dialogues with Heaven

Musica Secreta

Linn Records | CKD113 (2001)

Chiara Margherita Cozzolani

Tr. 9 Tu dulcis, O bone Jesu (6:01)

Joel Cohen Segment:

A Medieval Christmas

The Boston Camerata

Elektra/Nonesuch

Anonymous

Tr. 2 Conductus: Adest Sponsus (1:33)

Free America!

The Boston Camerata (Anne Azema, director)

Harmonia Mundi (2019)

William Billings

Tr. 5 “Chester” (Let Tyrants Shake Their Iron Rod) (2:30)

Tristan and Iseult

The Boston Camerata (Joel Cohen, director)

Erato 98482 (also re-released several years later)

Tr. 22: Lai mortel: “Ja fis chanchonettes et lais” (3:14)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal