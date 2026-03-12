EMA Emerging Artists: Charlotte Tang
We’re celebrating one of the laureates of Early Music America’s 2025 Emerging Artists Showcase, historical pianist Charlotte Tang. She brings us a selection of “Drawing Room Classics” recorded on a reproduction Graf piano at The Banff Center in Alberta, Canada. We’ll hear intimate solo works by nineteenth-century piano celebrities from Friedrich Kalkbrenner to Clara Schumann. Then later, on our featured release, Holland Baroque and Constantinople bring us a cross-cultural musical dialogue inspired by the thirteenth century meeting of Saint Francis of Assisi and Egyptian Sultan Malik al-Kamil.
PLAYLIST
La porta d’oriente
Constantinople, Marco Beasley, Kiya Tabassian
Glossa | GCD924501
Claudio Saracini
Tr. 3 Quest’amore (4:47)
Segment A:
EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025
"Drawing Room Classics"
Charlotte Tang
Live performance recording
Friedrich Kalkbrenner
Prelude in A-flat major, Op. 88 No. 17 (2:05)
Franz Schubert
Sonata in G major, D. 894. I. Molto moderato e cantabile (13:22)
Clara Schumann
Romance in E-flat minor, Op. 11 No. 1 (2:36)
Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Laudario di Cortona
La Dolce Vista, Giovanni Caruso
Tactus | TC270001 (2005)
Anonymous
Tr. 9 Alta trinita beata
Segment B:
EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025
"Drawing Room Classics"
Charlotte Tang
Live performance recording
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
Lieder ohne Worte, Op. 62 No. 6 (2:40)
Franz Schubert
Impromptu in F minor, D. 935 No. 4 (6:23)
Featured release:
Dialogos
Holland Baroque, Constantinople
Pentatone PTC 5187493 (2026)
Ali Ufki, arr. Judith Steenbrink
Tr. 6 Muhayyer Semai (4:17)
Tineke Steenbrink
Tr. 7 Walking in the Desert (8:06)
Anonymous
Tr. 9 Alta trinita beata (Excerpt)
Judith Steenbrink
Tr. 10 Lauda (5:18)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal