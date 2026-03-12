© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Harmonia

EMA Emerging Artists: Charlotte Tang

By Chelsey Belt
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:36 PM EDT
Historical pianist Charlotte Tang performing.
Rita Taylor
/
Courtesy of the artist.
Charlotte Tang at the Banff Centre in Jun 2025.

We’re celebrating one of the laureates of Early Music America’s 2025 Emerging Artists Showcase, historical pianist Charlotte Tang. She brings us a selection of “Drawing Room Classics” recorded on a reproduction Graf piano at The Banff Center in Alberta, Canada. We’ll hear intimate solo works by nineteenth-century piano celebrities from Friedrich Kalkbrenner to Clara Schumann. Then later, on our featured release, Holland Baroque and Constantinople bring us a cross-cultural musical dialogue inspired by the thirteenth century meeting of Saint Francis of Assisi and Egyptian Sultan Malik al-Kamil.

PLAYLIST

La porta d’oriente
Constantinople, Marco Beasley, Kiya Tabassian
Glossa | GCD924501
Claudio Saracini
Tr. 3 Quest’amore (4:47)

Segment A:

EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025
"Drawing Room Classics"
Charlotte Tang
Live performance recording
Friedrich Kalkbrenner
Prelude in A-flat major, Op. 88 No. 17 (2:05)

Franz Schubert
Sonata in G major, D. 894. I. Molto moderato e cantabile (13:22)

Clara Schumann
Romance in E-flat minor, Op. 11 No. 1 (2:36)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Laudario di Cortona
La Dolce Vista, Giovanni Caruso
Tactus | TC270001 (2005)
Anonymous
Tr. 9 Alta trinita beata

Segment B:

EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025
"Drawing Room Classics"
Charlotte Tang
Live performance recording
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
Lieder ohne Worte, Op. 62 No. 6 (2:40)

Franz Schubert
Impromptu in F minor, D. 935 No. 4 (6:23)

Featured release:

Dialogos
Holland Baroque, Constantinople
Pentatone PTC 5187493 (2026)
Ali Ufki, arr. Judith Steenbrink
Tr. 6 Muhayyer Semai (4:17)
Tineke Steenbrink
Tr. 7 Walking in the Desert (8:06)
Anonymous
Tr. 9 Alta trinita beata (Excerpt)
Judith Steenbrink
Tr. 10 Lauda (5:18)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

