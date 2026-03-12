EMA Emerging Artists: Charlotte Tang

We’re celebrating one of the laureates of Early Music America’s 2025 Emerging Artists Showcase, historical pianist Charlotte Tang. She brings us a selection of “Drawing Room Classics” recorded on a reproduction Graf piano at The Banff Center in Alberta, Canada. We’ll hear intimate solo works by nineteenth-century piano celebrities from Friedrich Kalkbrenner to Clara Schumann. Then later, on our featured release, Holland Baroque and Constantinople bring us a cross-cultural musical dialogue inspired by the thirteenth century meeting of Saint Francis of Assisi and Egyptian Sultan Malik al-Kamil.

PLAYLIST

La porta d’oriente

Constantinople, Marco Beasley, Kiya Tabassian

Glossa | GCD924501

Claudio Saracini

Tr. 3 Quest’amore (4:47)

Segment A:

EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025

"Drawing Room Classics"

Charlotte Tang

Live performance recording

Friedrich Kalkbrenner

Prelude in A-flat major, Op. 88 No. 17 (2:05)

Franz Schubert

Sonata in G major, D. 894. I. Molto moderato e cantabile (13:22)

Clara Schumann

Romance in E-flat minor, Op. 11 No. 1 (2:36)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Laudario di Cortona

La Dolce Vista, Giovanni Caruso

Tactus | TC270001 (2005)

Anonymous

Tr. 9 Alta trinita beata

Segment B:

EMA Emerging Artists Showcase 2025

"Drawing Room Classics"

Charlotte Tang

Live performance recording

Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy

Lieder ohne Worte, Op. 62 No. 6 (2:40)

Franz Schubert

Impromptu in F minor, D. 935 No. 4 (6:23)

Featured release:

Dialogos

Holland Baroque, Constantinople

Pentatone PTC 5187493 (2026)

Ali Ufki, arr. Judith Steenbrink

Tr. 6 Muhayyer Semai (4:17)

Tineke Steenbrink

Tr. 7 Walking in the Desert (8:06)

Anonymous

Tr. 9 Alta trinita beata (Excerpt)

Judith Steenbrink

Tr. 10 Lauda (5:18)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal