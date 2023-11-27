The Sforza’s Milan
It's a bit after midnight in January 1490. Jupiter and Apollo have appeared in the Green Room at a wedding at the powerful Sforza family’s castle of Porta Giova in Milan. The actors and spectacular machinery by Leonardo da Vinci depict celestial events. One onlooker describes, “Paradise was made in the likeness of a half egg, which on the inner side was all put to gold, with a very large number of lights to match the stars...where all seven planets were [and there] were many songs and sounds very sweet and mellifluous.”
We’ll explore music from 15th-century Milan in lavish court of the Sforzas. Plus, our featured release is My Cup of Tea, Baroque-to-folk music with violinist Gail Hernández Rosa.
PLAYLIST
Missa Galeazescha: Music for the Duke of Milan
Odhecaton (voc); La Reverdie (brass); Paolo Col (dir)
Arcana 2017 / Naxos A436
Loyset Compère
Tr. 13 Missa Galeazescha (excerpts), Ad elevationem; Adoramus te Christe (4:29)
Segment A:
Franchino Gaffurio: Missa de Carneval, Stabat Mater, Motteti
Il Convitto Armonico Convitto (choir); Baschenis Ensemble; Stefano Buschini (cond.)
Tactus 2013 / Naxos TC450701
Franchinus Gaffurius
Tr. 13 Lamentatio Hieremiae prophaetae (8:23)
Global Player Maximilian
Ensemble Rosarum Flores
Musik Museum 2019 / Naxos MMCD13042
Josquin des Prez
Tr. 10 Plus nulz regretz (2:59)
Gaspar van Weerbeke
Tr. 15 Quam pulchra es (2:26)
Missa Galeazescha: Music for the Duke of Milan
Odhecaton (voc); Liuwe Tamminga (organ); Paolo Col (dir)
Arcana 2017 / Naxos A436
Johannes Martini
Tr. 9 La Martinella (3:06)
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal
:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:
La musica a Milano al tempo di Leonardo da Vinci: La figurazione delle cose invisibili
Massimo Lonardi (lute)
La Bottega Discantica 2007 / Naxos 8015203101036
Franchinus Gaffurius
Excerpt of Tr. 2 Virgo Dei Digna (excerpt of 2:34)
Segment B:
La musica a Milano al tempo di Leonardo da Vinci: La figurazione delle cose invisibili
Renata Fusco (soprano), Massimo Lonardi (lute)
La Bottega Discantica 2007 / Naxos 8015203101036
Franchinus Gaffurius
Tr. 13 Imperatrix reginarum (2:42)
Tr. 1 Beata progenies (2:49)
Passeggiata Musicale: Leonardo da Vinci
Alta Early Music Ensemble
Ayros 2021 / Naxos 5902768283136
Leonardo da Vinci
Tr. 1 Re La Sol Mi Fa Sol (3:09)
Tr. 13 Ingenio musicale (3:39)
Featured Release:
My Cup of Tea
Beneath a Tree--Baroque to Folk; Gail Hernández Rosa (violin, viola); Daniel Turkos (bass, octave mandolin); Paul Holmes Morton (theorbo, baroque guitar)
Independent Release (Gail Hernández Rosa) 2022
Johann Sebastian Bach
Tr. 9 Suite No. 4 in E Flat Major BWV 1010, VI Gigue (Viola) (2:48)
Georg Philipp Telemann
Tr. 3 Sonata No 2 in D major – Allemanda (excerpt 3:11 of 6:55)
Gail Hernández Rosa; Daniel Turkos
Tr. 1 Telemann Folk (3:55)
Gail Hernández Rosa; Daniel Turkos; Paul Holmes Morton
Tr. 8 The Fisherman (Hernández Rosa) / Flower of Edinburgh (Turkos) / Spike Island Lasses (Holmes Morton) (6:02)