The Sforza’s Milan

It's a bit after midnight in January 1490. Jupiter and Apollo have appeared in the Green Room at a wedding at the powerful Sforza family’s castle of Porta Giova in Milan. The actors and spectacular machinery by Leonardo da Vinci depict celestial events. One onlooker describes, “Paradise was made in the likeness of a half egg, which on the inner side was all put to gold, with a very large number of lights to match the stars...where all seven planets were [and there] were many songs and sounds very sweet and mellifluous.”

We’ll explore music from 15th-century Milan in lavish court of the Sforzas. Plus, our featured release is My Cup of Tea, Baroque-to-folk music with violinist Gail Hernández Rosa.

PLAYLIST

Missa Galeazescha: Music for the Duke of Milan

Odhecaton (voc); La Reverdie (brass); Paolo Col (dir)

Arcana 2017 / Naxos A436

Loyset Compère

Tr. 13 Missa Galeazescha (excerpts), Ad elevationem; Adoramus te Christe (4:29)

Segment A:

Franchino Gaffurio: Missa de Carneval, Stabat Mater, Motteti

Il Convitto Armonico Convitto (choir); Baschenis Ensemble; Stefano Buschini (cond.)

Tactus 2013 / Naxos TC450701

Franchinus Gaffurius

Tr. 13 Lamentatio Hieremiae prophaetae (8:23)

Global Player Maximilian

Ensemble Rosarum Flores

Musik Museum 2019 / Naxos MMCD13042

Josquin des Prez

Tr. 10 Plus nulz regretz (2:59)

Gaspar van Weerbeke

Tr. 15 Quam pulchra es (2:26)

Missa Galeazescha: Music for the Duke of Milan

Odhecaton (voc); Liuwe Tamminga (organ); Paolo Col (dir)

Arcana 2017 / Naxos A436

Johannes Martini

Tr. 9 La Martinella (3:06)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

La musica a Milano al tempo di Leonardo da Vinci: La figurazione delle cose invisibili

Massimo Lonardi (lute)

La Bottega Discantica 2007 / Naxos 8015203101036

Franchinus Gaffurius

Excerpt of Tr. 2 Virgo Dei Digna (excerpt of 2:34)

Segment B:

La musica a Milano al tempo di Leonardo da Vinci: La figurazione delle cose invisibili

Renata Fusco (soprano), Massimo Lonardi (lute)

La Bottega Discantica 2007 / Naxos 8015203101036

Franchinus Gaffurius

Tr. 13 Imperatrix reginarum (2:42)

Tr. 1 Beata progenies (2:49)

Passeggiata Musicale: Leonardo da Vinci

Alta Early Music Ensemble

Ayros 2021 / Naxos 5902768283136

Leonardo da Vinci

Tr. 1 Re La Sol Mi Fa Sol (3:09)

Tr. 13 Ingenio musicale (3:39)

Featured Release:

My Cup of Tea

Beneath a Tree--Baroque to Folk; Gail Hernández Rosa (violin, viola); Daniel Turkos (bass, octave mandolin); Paul Holmes Morton (theorbo, baroque guitar)

Independent Release (Gail Hernández Rosa) 2022

Johann Sebastian Bach

Tr. 9 Suite No. 4 in E Flat Major BWV 1010, VI Gigue (Viola) (2:48)

Georg Philipp Telemann

Tr. 3 Sonata No 2 in D major – Allemanda (excerpt 3:11 of 6:55)

Gail Hernández Rosa; Daniel Turkos

Tr. 1 Telemann Folk (3:55)

Gail Hernández Rosa; Daniel Turkos; Paul Holmes Morton

Tr. 8 The Fisherman (Hernández Rosa) / Flower of Edinburgh (Turkos) / Spike Island Lasses (Holmes Morton) (6:02)