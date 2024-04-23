Collecting Old British Tunes

What are your favorite early music pieces? Do you think music lovers from a couple of centuries ago found them just as appealing? This hour, we’ll explore collections of British songs and dances made by lovers of early music in the 18th century. They didn’t have playlists or mixtapes, but they transcribed and often published collections of their favorite Medieval and Renaissance works to share with their friends and London’s music-loving public. We’ll think about how early music, or “Ancient Music,” as it was often called, was defined in 18th-century Britain and how it helped to define British musical taste.

PLAYLIST

Purcell: The Tempest

Aradia Baroque Ensemble, Kevin Mallon

Naxos 2000 / 8.554262

Henry Purcell

Tr.13 Neptune’s Masque Act V no.13 (recitative and air) (4:23)

Segment A:

Deo gratias Anglia: polyphonies sacrées: chansons anglaises de la Guerre de Cent Ans.

Ensemble Céladon

Aeon 2012 / AECD1218

Anon.

Tr.1 Agincourt carol (4:58)

Miri it is: songs and instrumental music from medieval England

Dufay Collective

Chandos 1995 / CHAN9396

Anon.

Tr.20 Sumer is icumen in (Summer is come) [13th century] (4:37)

Echoes of an old hall: music from the Old Hall manuscript

Gothic Voices

Linn Records 2021 / CKD644

Leonel Power

Tr.20 Ave regina coelorum (2:14)

A gentill Jhesu music from the Fayrfax Manuscript and Henry VIII's book

Pro Cantione Antiqua

Hyperion 1985 / A66152

Master Sheryngham (c1500)

Side 1, Tr.4 Sheryngham, Ah, Gentle Jesu (03:28)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 / B000005J0B, T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal

:59 Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Harp collection: on original instruments

Frances Kelly

Amon Ra Records 1989 / CDSAR36

Edward Jones, arr.

Tr. 8 Musical and Poetical Relicks of the Welsh Bards: Rhyban Morfydd - Merch Megan - Glan Feddwdod myyn - Blodeu'r Grug - Confet Gruffydd ap Cynan - Rhyban Morfydd (excerpt of 6:11)

Segment B:

Two worlds of the Welsh harp

William Taylor

Dorian Recordings 1999 / DOR 90260

Anon. [Robert ap Huw Manuscript]

Tr.14 Robert ap Huw ms.: Kaingk Dafydd Broffwyd/Cainc of David the Prophet (01:21)

Anon. [Arr. Edward Jones]

Tr.15 Edward Jones, 1802: Caingc Dafydd Brophwyd/Cainc of David the Prophet (08:08)

Auld Scottish Sangs

Scottish Early Music Consort

Chandos 1988 / CHAN0581

James Oswald

Tr.4 Rory Dall’s Port (2:32)

Love is the Cause: Scottish Tunes for Viola da Gamba and Baroque Guitar

Jonathan Dunford & Rob MacKillop

Alpha 2009 / ALPHA530

Traditional [pub. Orpheus Caledonius]

Tr.3 Mary Scot (2:47)

Featured Release:

Indiscretion

The Curious Bards

harmonia mundi musique 2023 / HMM 905327

James Oswald

Tr.7 Tears of Scotland (4:01)

Turlough O’Carolan

Tr.10 Miss Noble (6:19)

Anon.

Tr.13 Reels [The Honorable Miss Rollo’s Reel, Drunken Friday, Kelo House (3:05)