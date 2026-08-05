Listening to Art: Weird Medieval Animals

We’re celebrating the Internet’s fascination with amusing manuscript illuminations with a “Listening to Art” episode devoted to weird medieval animals. From cats with uncomfortably human faces to jousting snails, we’ll explore music from the times, places, and pages of their creation. You'll hear illustrative works by Marc Antoine Charpentier, Jacob Obrecht, Antoine Busnoys, and more. On our featured release, violinist Cristina Prats Costa shares delights of the seventeenth-century Mediterranean.

PLAYLIST

Johannes Ockeghem: Les Chansons

Cut Circle, Jesse Rodin

Musique en Wallonie | MEW1995 (2020)

Johannes Ockeghem

D. 1 Tr. 8 D'ung aultre amer (4:33)

Segment A:

Musique pour Mazarin!

Le Jardin Secret

Coro | COR16060 (2008)

Marc Antoine Charpentier

Tr. 16 Sans frayeur dans ce bois, H. 467 (3:38)

Anonymous

Tr. 18 Avertissement des enfarinez a Mazarin sur ce qu'il doit craindre (2:02)

Oh Flanders Free

Capilla Flamenca

Naxos | 8.554516 (2000)

Thomas Fabri

Tr. 4 Ach Vlaendere vrie (2:49)

Scaramella

The Binchois Consort, Andrew Kirkman

Hyperion | 00028948762538 2024

Jacob Obrecht; Missa Scaramella (reconstructed by F. Fitch)

Tr. 6 Missa Scaramella: Gloria (2:52)

Renaissance am Rhein

Singer Pur

Oehms Classics | OC820 (2010)

Anonymous

Liederbuch des Arnt von Aich:

Tr. 14 Ein pauer gab seim son ein weib (2:55)

Lost Songs of a Rhineland Harper

Sequentia

Deutsche Harmonia Mundi | 196589903402 (2004; 2023)

Anonymous

Tr. 2 Caute, cane, cantor care (2:22)

Das Gansebuch

Schola Hungarica, László Dobszay, Janka Szendrei, Matthias Ank

Naxos | 8.557412 (2005)

Anonymous

Tr. 14 Mass for Saint Lawrence: Introitus (1:45)

Heinrich Finck

Tr. 15 Ich wird erlost (1:22)

Tr. 16 Bells of St. Lawrence (organ continues) (excerpt)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Chansons et Danceries

Piffaro

Deutsche Grammophon | 00028944710724 (1996)

Anonymous

Tr. 9 Bransle de cheveaux

Segment B:

Unicum

Ensemble Leones, Marc Lewon

Naxos | 8.574395 (2023)

Antoine Busnois

Tr. 17 Est il mercy de quoy l'on sceust finer (1:49)

Colours in the Dark

Ensemble Leones, Marc Lewon

Christophorus | CHR77368 (2013)

Walter Frye

Tr. 18 Tout a par moy (1:19)

Harmonice Musices Odhecaton

Fretwork

Harmonia Mundi | HMG507291DI (2008)

Hayne von Ghizeghem

Tr. 29 De tous biens plaine (3:16)

An Old Hall Ladymass

Trio Mediaeval, Catalina Vicens

2L | 2L175SABD (2023)

Anonymous

Tr. 1 Kyrie [Sarum Chant] (4:52)

Featured release:

Il Spirtillo Mediterraneo

Cristina Prats Costa

Pentatone PTC5187582 (2026)

Andrea Falconieri

Tr. 1 Il spirtillo brando (1:01)

Gaspar Sanz

Tr. 12 Españoleta, arr. Prats Costa (6:32)

Antonio Vivaldi

Tr. 20 Violin Concerto in D Major RV 208 “Grosso Mogul,” Recitativo. Grave (2:25)

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal