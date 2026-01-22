Musical Puns

Musicians have long used their medium to make light of themselves and the world around them, and this hour, we’re celebrating this sense of humor with an exploration of puns in sixteenth- and seventeenth-century music. Chuckle (or cringe) along with Alexander Agricola, Salamone Rossi, Heinrich Isaac, and other historical jokesters. On our featured release, we’ll sample the luscious solo violin assaggi of Swedish Baroque composer Johan Helmich Roman.

PLAYLIST

Masters from Flanders

Capella Sancti Michaelis Vocal Ensemble, Currende Consort, Erik Van Nevel

Etcetera | 8718011445285 (2008)

Heinrich Isaac

Tr. 5 A la battaglia (4:45)

Segment A:

Colours in the Dark

Crawford Young, Ensemble Leones, Marc Lewon

Christophorus | CHR77368 (2013)

Alexander Agricola

Tr. 17 Pater meus agricola est (6:05)

Salamone Rossi: The Song of Solomon and Instrumental Music

Profeti della quinta, Ensemble Muscadin

Pan Classics | PC10214 (2008)

Salamone Rossi

Tr. 2 Lamnatseah 'al hagitit (3:03)

Cornelis Schuit: Madrigali nuptiali, Padovane e Gagliarde

Weser Renaissance, Manfred Cordes

CPO | 555545-2 (2024)

Cornelis Schuit

Tr. 1 Fortuna Guida: Canzon (1:59)

Tr. 19 La Barca: Canzon (2:07)

Dowland: Consort Music and Songs

The Rose Consort of Viols

Naxos | 8553326 (1997)

John Dowland

Tr. 10 Semper Dowland semper dolens (6:29)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Salamone Rossi: The Song of Solomon and Instrumental Music

Profeti della quinta, Ensemble Muscadin

Pan Classics | PC10214 (2008)

Salamone Rossi

Tr. 3 Sonata settima sopra l'aria d'un Balletto

Segment B:

Masters from Flanders

Capella Sancti Michaelis Vocal Ensemble, Currende Consort, Erik Van Nevel

Etcetera | 8718011445285 (2008)

Heinrich Isaac

Tr. 18 Virgo prudentissima (10:18)

Passeggiata Musicale Leonardo Da Vinci

Alta Early Music Ensemble

Ayros | AYCD07 / 5902768283136 (2021)

Leonardo Da VInci

Tr. 4 L amore lsol mi fa remirare (3:04)

O dolce vita mia

Roberta Invernizzi, Accademia Strumentale Italiana

Stradivarius | STR33396SD (1995)

Antonio Scandello

Tr. 7 Voria che tu cantasse una canzone (2:43)

Featured release:

J.H. Roman: Assaggi for solo violin

Alison Luthmers

RCD11405065002228826 (2025)

Johan Helmich Roman

Tr. 5 Assaggio in E Minor, BeRI 312: V. (5:05)

Tr. 7 Assaggio in A Major, BeRI 301: II. (4:35)