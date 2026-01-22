© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Harmonia

Musical Puns

By Chelsey Belt
Published January 22, 2026 at 7:58 PM EST
Border illustration from the 14th-century Luttrell Psalter showing men on a farm ploughing with oxen. This plough is being drawn by a team of four yoked oxen. One man is guiding the oxen with a whip, the other is guiding the plough. The Luttrell Psalter is an illuminated manuscript that was produced in East Anglia, England, and dates from around the period 1325-1335.
Luttrell Psalter, East Anglia, England, 1325-1335; Public Domain
/
Wikimedia Commons; British Library
For centuries, musicians have been “signing” their creations in subtle or humorous ways; one of the most common involved puns on their own names. For instance, Alexander Agricola's three-part tune titled “Pater meus agricola est,” “my father is the farmer.”

Musicians have long used their medium to make light of themselves and the world around them, and this hour, we’re celebrating this sense of humor with an exploration of puns in sixteenth- and seventeenth-century music. Chuckle (or cringe) along with Alexander Agricola, Salamone Rossi, Heinrich Isaac, and other historical jokesters. On our featured release, we’ll sample the luscious solo violin assaggi of Swedish Baroque composer Johan Helmich Roman.

PLAYLIST

Masters from Flanders
Capella Sancti Michaelis Vocal Ensemble, Currende Consort, Erik Van Nevel
Etcetera | 8718011445285 (2008)
Heinrich Isaac
Tr. 5 A la battaglia (4:45)

Segment A:

Colours in the Dark
Crawford Young, Ensemble Leones, Marc Lewon
Christophorus | CHR77368 (2013)
Alexander Agricola
Tr. 17 Pater meus agricola est (6:05)

Salamone Rossi: The Song of Solomon and Instrumental Music
Profeti della quinta, Ensemble Muscadin
Pan Classics | PC10214 (2008)
Salamone Rossi
Tr. 2 Lamnatseah 'al hagitit (3:03)

Cornelis Schuit: Madrigali nuptiali, Padovane e Gagliarde
Weser Renaissance, Manfred Cordes
CPO | 555545-2 (2024)
Cornelis Schuit
Tr. 1 Fortuna Guida: Canzon (1:59)
Tr. 19 La Barca: Canzon (2:07)

Dowland: Consort Music and Songs
The Rose Consort of Viols
Naxos | 8553326 (1997)
John Dowland
Tr. 10 Semper Dowland semper dolens (6:29)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Salamone Rossi: The Song of Solomon and Instrumental Music
Profeti della quinta, Ensemble Muscadin
Pan Classics | PC10214 (2008)
Salamone Rossi
Tr. 3 Sonata settima sopra l'aria d'un Balletto

Segment B:

Masters from Flanders
Capella Sancti Michaelis Vocal Ensemble, Currende Consort, Erik Van Nevel
Etcetera | 8718011445285 (2008)
Heinrich Isaac
Tr. 18 Virgo prudentissima (10:18)

Passeggiata Musicale Leonardo Da Vinci
Alta Early Music Ensemble
Ayros | AYCD07 / 5902768283136 (2021)
Leonardo Da VInci
Tr. 4 L amore lsol mi fa remirare (3:04)

O dolce vita mia
Roberta Invernizzi, Accademia Strumentale Italiana
Stradivarius | STR33396SD (1995)
Antonio Scandello
Tr. 7 Voria che tu cantasse una canzone (2:43)

Featured release:

J.H. Roman: Assaggi for solo violin
Alison Luthmers
RCD11405065002228826 (2025)
Johan Helmich Roman
Tr. 5 Assaggio in E Minor, BeRI 312: V. (5:05)
Tr. 7 Assaggio in A Major, BeRI 301: II. (4:35)

