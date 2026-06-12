Sweet Shawms

Double reed instruments—both sweet and spectacular—have been a part of music across classes and genres for centuries. Bring out the shawms, bombards, and Baroque hautboy, we’re exploring music for early oboes! From Hessian Stadpfeifer (German town pipers) to royal court oboe bands in England and France, oboes are front and center this hour. Some brasses, percussion, and bassoons will join in as well. Our featured release is Denis Delair: The Violin Sonatas, by Basel-based ensemble The Levée. Join us as we hear this world premiere recording of French Baroque works.

PLAYLIST

The Queen's Favourites

La Petite Écurie

Arcana 2022 / A 527

James Paisible (excerpts, 4:32)

Suite in C Major

Tr. 1 I. Ouverture (2:05)

Tr. 2 II. Aire (1:13)

Tr. 3 III. Ornepaipe (1:14)

Segment A:

Of Arms and a Woman: Late Medieval Wind Music

Blondel

First Hand Records 2019 / FHR69

Tr. 6 À cheval, tout homme, à cheval (anon.) [arr. E. Gutteridge] 2:50

Tr. 3 Belle, veulliés moy retenir (Guillaume Dufay) 2:23

Tr. 1 Se la face ay pale (Guillaume Dufay) 2:01

Stadt Pfeifer - Waits - Ministriles - Piffari: Instrumental Music of the 16th and 17th Centuries

William Dongois, Capella de la Torre, Katharina Bäuml

Coviello Classics 2008 / COV 20804

Bartholomäus Hess / Paul Hess

Tr. 1 Passamezzo – Saltarello (4:32)

Tr. 6 Tanz – Nachtanz (2:26)

Anonymous

Tr. 17 Sonata à 5 bombardi (2:51)

Midpoint Break Music Bed:

Delair: The Violin Sonatas

The Levée

Warbling Quire 2014 / WQ2501

Denis Delair

Sonata Septima à 2 Violin

Tr. 18 VI. [Viste] (excerpt of 1:53)

Segment B:

The Queen's Favourites

La Petite Écurie

Arcana 2022 / A 527

Thomas Morgan

Ouverture in G Minor (these total 8:15)

Tr. 8 I. Ouverture (1:57)

Tr. 12 V. Scotch Tune (1:07)

Tr. 17 X. [Aria] (0:55)

Tr. 18 XI. Hornpipe (0:55)

Tr. 19 XII. Chaconne (3:21)

Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde: Canzoni, fantasie e Correnti

Syntagma Amici / Jerémie Papasergio

Ricercar 2009 / RIC 279

Amazon ASIN B001PVWXNU

Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde

Tr. 1 Canzon terza a tre, doi Soprani e Basso, No. 34 (3:42)

Featured release:

Delair: The Violin Sonatas

The Levée

Warbling Quire 2014 / WQ2501

Denis Delair

Sonata [Seconda] (9:11)

Tr. 8 I. [Ouverture: Gravement] – [Viste]

Tr. 9 II. [Grave] - [Viste]

Tr. 10 III. [Viste]

Tr. 11 IV. Rondeau

Tr. 12 V. [Presto]

Sonata Septima à 2 Violin (total 3:49)

Tr. 38 I. [Prélude: Lentement] (1:15)

Tr. 39 II. [Fugue](2:34)

Sonata Septima à 2 Violin (2:59)

Tr. 37 IV. [Presto]

Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal