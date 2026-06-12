Sweet Shawms
Double reed instruments—both sweet and spectacular—have been a part of music across classes and genres for centuries. Bring out the shawms, bombards, and Baroque hautboy, we’re exploring music for early oboes! From Hessian Stadpfeifer (German town pipers) to royal court oboe bands in England and France, oboes are front and center this hour. Some brasses, percussion, and bassoons will join in as well. Our featured release is Denis Delair: The Violin Sonatas, by Basel-based ensemble The Levée. Join us as we hear this world premiere recording of French Baroque works.
PLAYLIST
The Queen's Favourites
La Petite Écurie
Arcana 2022 / A 527
James Paisible (excerpts, 4:32)
Suite in C Major
Tr. 1 I. Ouverture (2:05)
Tr. 2 II. Aire (1:13)
Tr. 3 III. Ornepaipe (1:14)
Segment A:
Of Arms and a Woman: Late Medieval Wind Music
Blondel
First Hand Records 2019 / FHR69
Tr. 6 À cheval, tout homme, à cheval (anon.) [arr. E. Gutteridge] 2:50
Tr. 3 Belle, veulliés moy retenir (Guillaume Dufay) 2:23
Tr. 1 Se la face ay pale (Guillaume Dufay) 2:01
Stadt Pfeifer - Waits - Ministriles - Piffari: Instrumental Music of the 16th and 17th Centuries
William Dongois, Capella de la Torre, Katharina Bäuml
Coviello Classics 2008 / COV 20804
Bartholomäus Hess / Paul Hess
Tr. 1 Passamezzo – Saltarello (4:32)
Tr. 6 Tanz – Nachtanz (2:26)
Anonymous
Tr. 17 Sonata à 5 bombardi (2:51)
Midpoint Break Music Bed:
Delair: The Violin Sonatas
The Levée
Warbling Quire 2014 / WQ2501
Denis Delair
Sonata Septima à 2 Violin
Tr. 18 VI. [Viste] (excerpt of 1:53)
Segment B:
The Queen's Favourites
La Petite Écurie
Arcana 2022 / A 527
Thomas Morgan
Ouverture in G Minor (these total 8:15)
Tr. 8 I. Ouverture (1:57)
Tr. 12 V. Scotch Tune (1:07)
Tr. 17 X. [Aria] (0:55)
Tr. 18 XI. Hornpipe (0:55)
Tr. 19 XII. Chaconne (3:21)
Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde: Canzoni, fantasie e Correnti
Syntagma Amici / Jerémie Papasergio
Ricercar 2009 / RIC 279
Amazon ASIN B001PVWXNU
Bartolomé de Selma y Salaverde
Tr. 1 Canzon terza a tre, doi Soprani e Basso, No. 34 (3:42)
Featured release:
Delair: The Violin Sonatas
The Levée
Warbling Quire 2014 / WQ2501
Denis Delair
Sonata [Seconda] (9:11)
Tr. 8 I. [Ouverture: Gravement] – [Viste]
Tr. 9 II. [Grave] - [Viste]
Tr. 10 III. [Viste]
Tr. 11 IV. Rondeau
Tr. 12 V. [Presto]
Sonata Septima à 2 Violin (total 3:49)
Tr. 38 I. [Prélude: Lentement] (1:15)
Tr. 39 II. [Fugue](2:34)
Sonata Septima à 2 Violin (2:59)
Tr. 37 IV. [Presto]
Theme Music Bed: Ensemble Alcatraz, Danse Royale, Elektra Nonesuch 79240-2 [ASIN: B000005J0B], T.12: La Prime Estampie Royal