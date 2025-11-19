© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

Film for All (and Golden Tickets for Fifteen) at the IU Cinema

By Alex Chambers
Published October 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
IU Cinema: Making magic with light and sound for 15 years
IU Cinema

IU Cinema, both an academic unit at IU and a public arthouse theater, has been providing “film for all” for fifteen years. Its fifteenth anniversary is in January, and leading up to that, they’re running a golden ticket contest. Fifteen people will have the opportunity to win a ticket that will allow them free entrance to anything the Cinema does for the next fifteen years. The way to win? Guess the film they’re showing on the proper fifteenth anniversary. Alicia Kozma, director of the Cinema, provides clues at the end of our conversation. We also discuss WTO/99, a documentary they’re showing in December about the WTO protests in Seattle in 1999, why they’re celebrating Professor Joan Hawkins, and what else to coming up this season.

Full Episode

Nice Work Story
Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
