Film for All (and Golden Tickets for Fifteen) at the IU Cinema

IU Cinema, both an academic unit at IU and a public arthouse theater, has been providing “film for all” for fifteen years. Its fifteenth anniversary is in January, and leading up to that, they’re running a golden ticket contest. Fifteen people will have the opportunity to win a ticket that will allow them free entrance to anything the Cinema does for the next fifteen years. The way to win? Guess the film they’re showing on the proper fifteenth anniversary. Alicia Kozma, director of the Cinema, provides clues at the end of our conversation. We also discuss WTO/99, a documentary they’re showing in December about the WTO protests in Seattle in 1999, why they’re celebrating Professor Joan Hawkins, and what else to coming up this season.