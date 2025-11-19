© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nice Work

Hannah Red—Ceramicist

By Kayte Young
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:56 PM EST
Hannah Lencheck working with brown clay with hand tools sitting at a table. Unfinished pottery is visible on shelves behind her
Kayte Young/WFIU
Hannah Lencheck goes by Hannah Red as a ceramics artist. She is pictured here creating leaf and stem elements to adorn a wheel-thrown pot (visible on her right). Her work includeds wheel-thrown and hand build pottery as well as pieces that combine the two methods.

Hannah Red doesn’t consider herself “self-taught” when it comes to ceramics, but she doesn’t have formal training in the craft, “I would say I learned through community and popular education.”

That community education has come from the instructors and fellow students at Pottery House Studio. Hannah takes classes there which allows her access to pottery wheels, work and storage space plus kiln firings of her work. This model has made ceramics accessible to her without having to invest in a lot of pricey equipment. What she treasures most though is the community of people focused on making pottery, improving their craft and sharing skills and encouragement.

You can keep up with Hannah's work on her instagram account.

Nice Work Story
Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
