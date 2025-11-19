Hannah Red—Ceramicist

Hannah Red doesn’t consider herself “self-taught” when it comes to ceramics, but she doesn’t have formal training in the craft, “I would say I learned through community and popular education.”

That community education has come from the instructors and fellow students at Pottery House Studio. Hannah takes classes there which allows her access to pottery wheels, work and storage space plus kiln firings of her work. This model has made ceramics accessible to her without having to invest in a lot of pricey equipment. What she treasures most though is the community of people focused on making pottery, improving their craft and sharing skills and encouragement.

You can keep up with Hannah's work on her instagram account.