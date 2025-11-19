Subverting Hollywood Norms

“They’re comedic, I remember showing my daughter one of those Blaxploitation films and we sat in front of the television and just laughed — because they were so silly.”

This week on Nice Work, Novotny Lawrence, director of the Black Film Center & Archive (BFCA) sits down with filmmaker Julie Dash to talk about the resurgence of Blaxploitation themes, and what it meant to be a part of the “LA Rebellion” as a young filmmaker. They discuss Dash’s groundbreaking work, Daughters of the Dust — how it came to be, its unexpected reception and its significance in the world of independent cinema.