Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Nice Work

Subverting Hollywood Norms

By Kayte Young
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:57 PM EST
Head and shoulders photo of Julie Dash and Novotny Lawrence with a deep blue background
Kayte Young/WFIU
Novotny Lawrence (right), Director of the Black Film Center and Archive, interviewed groundbreaking filmmaker, Julie Dash (left) in the WFIU/WTIU Metz studio in September, 2025.

“They’re comedic, I remember showing my daughter one of those Blaxploitation films and we sat in front of the television and just laughed — because they were so silly.”

This week on Nice Work, Novotny Lawrence, director of the Black Film Center & Archive (BFCA) sits down with filmmaker Julie Dash to talk about the resurgence of Blaxploitation themes, and what it meant to be a part of the “LA Rebellion” as a young filmmaker. They discuss Dash’s groundbreaking work, Daughters of the Dust — how it came to be, its unexpected reception and its significance in the world of independent cinema.

Kayte Young
Kayte Young discovered her passion for growing, cooking, foraging and preserving fresh food when she moved to Bloomington in 2007. With a background in construction, architecture, nutrition education and writing, she brings curiosity and a love of storytelling to a show about all things edible. Kayte raises bees, a small family and a yard full of food in Bloomington’s McDoel Gardens neighborhood.
