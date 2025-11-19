The Bloomington Book Festival

On Friday, October 24th, the best-selling Hoosier writers John Green and Michael Koryta will be talking at Bloomington’s Buskirk Chumley Theater. On Saturday, October 25th, there’s a children’s book swap at Morgenstern Books, and at the Dimension Mill there’s poetry on demand, a children’s book writing class, a panel about how a book gets published and more. On Sunday, October 26th at Morgenstern Books, there’s a fiction and nonfiction book swap – we like to think you have to exchange fiction for nonfiction and vice versa. There are more events at the Dimension Mill.

This is all part of the second annual Bloomington Book Festival . We spoke with the organizers, Jenna Bowman and Jenn Cristy.