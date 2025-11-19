© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Nice Work

The Country Star’s Alter Ego

By Alex Chambers
Published October 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A copy of Stephen Deusner's book Garth Books In...The Life of Chris Gaines on the counter at Hopscotch Coffee
Stephen Deusner
Stephen Deusner's 2024 book Garth Books In...The Life of Chris Gaines has been spotted in various locations around Bloomington

Music writer Stephen Deusner’s latest book came out from Bloomsbury in their 33 1/3 series of books about specific albums. The album he wrote about is Garth Brooks In…The Life of Chris Gaines. It’s a strange album title, for a very strange album. We’ll talk about what a huge deal Garth Brooks was in the 1990s, the character he created – that’s Chris Gaines – we’ll talk about Brooks as a musician, Chris Gaines as a musician, and how the accusations against Garth Brooks in the fall of 2024 affected how Deusner approached his book release.

Full Episode

Nice Work
Stay Connected
Alex Chambers
Alex Chambers runs WFIU’s arts desk, and produces and hosts WFIU’s Inner States, a weekly podcast and radio show about arts, culture, and ideas from southern Indiana and beyond. He’s the co-creator of How to Survive the Future, a podcast about the present, produced in partnership with Indiana Humanities. He has a PhD in American Studies, with a dissertation called Climate Violence and the Poetics of Refuge, and a book of poems called Bindings: A Preparation, about domestic life and empire. In his spare time, he teaches audio storytelling at the IU Media School. When he’s not in the woods gathering sound, you might see him out for a run on the streets of Bloomington.
See stories by Alex Chambers