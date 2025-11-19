The Country Star’s Alter Ego

Music writer Stephen Deusner ’s latest book came out from Bloomsbury in their 33 1/3 series of books about specific albums. The album he wrote about is Garth Brooks In…The Life of Chris Gaines. It’s a strange album title, for a very strange album. We’ll talk about what a huge deal Garth Brooks was in the 1990s, the character he created – that’s Chris Gaines – we’ll talk about Brooks as a musician, Chris Gaines as a musician, and how the accusations against Garth Brooks in the fall of 2024 affected how Deusner approached his book release.